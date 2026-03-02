College Baseball: NGU Stays Hot, Whips Coker

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville never left any doubt after dominating the Coker 14-2 Tuesday afternoon at Ray & Bea Dillard field. Corner infielder Kai Tullos crushed a double and went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and a run scored. Third baseman Cooper Noble hit a grand slam in the eighth inning during his lone at bat of the day. Noble came into the game in the 7th inning.

Starting pitcher Oliver Adams tossed four innings of one hit, no run ball and struck out two.

The Trailblazers (14-1, 5-1) will play at Francis Marion this weekend.

Wednesday, February 25

UNCW 11, Charleston Southern 10

CHARLESTON—The Buccaneers lost in extra innings on Wednesday night after a go-ahead solo shot in the top of the eleventh inning sealed their fate. A two-run one-out rally in the bottom of the ninth ended after right fielder Garrison Garile’s sac-fly tied the game at 10. Left fielder Alex Marot went 1 for 2 with a three-run homer in the first and a walk.

Bucs starter Kale Hopke couldn’t make it out of the second inning. Hopke allowed four runs on four hits, walked four and struck out one over 12 innings.

Charleston Southern (7-1, 0-0) will host Brown University this weekend.

Anderson 21, Southern Wesleyan 3

ANDERSON—The Trojans put it on the Warriors with back-to-back nine run innings on Tuesday evening. Starting pitcher Aidan Bumgardner picked up his third win after he threw four hitless innings where he walked three and allowed one runner to score on a groundout in the first.

The Trojans sent thirteen men to the plate in the third inning and scored nine. Fifteen men batted in the nine run fourth inning. Left fielder Adams Faucett doubles and knocked in four runs during his 2 for 4 day. The Trojans walked fifteen times total on Tuesday.

Anderson (11-4, 2-4) will host Carson-Newman this weekend.

