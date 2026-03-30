College Baseball Weekend: CSU Swept, NGU Sweeps Ferrum

ROCK HILL—Winthrop rallied late and scored on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning Sunday to complete a 5-4 win and a three-game series sweep over Charleston Southern at Founders Field.

Charleston Southern allowed Winthrop to sneak back into the game with four runs in innings 6-8.

Lucas Pringle and Nathan Martinez both doubled, while Pringle’s double plated three runs. Kain Collins and Caden Wolfley had two hits each.

Charleston Southern (17-10, 2-4) has lost three consecutive games and will host Presbyterian next weekend.

Box score

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Saturday, March 28

No. 8 North Greenville 7, Ferrum 4

FERRUM—North Greenville finished its weekend sweep of the Panthers with a strong pitching performance on Saturday afternoon at Panther Field. Oliver Adams improved to 3-0 after allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out two over 5 innings.

Ben Leikam, Thomas Skipper and Caleb Cox combined for three scoreless innings of relief. Cooper Noble hit a homer while C. J. Dean and Thomas Powell both doubled. Noble, Lane McGaha and Josh Foulks drove in two runs each.

North Greenville (28-7, 17-4) will host Lander University on Tuesday.

Box score

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No. 8 North Greenville 11, Ferrum 1

FERRUM—Bennett Roemer struck out nine over six dominant innings as the Trailblazers cruised to a ten-run run rule of the Panthers in game one of the Saturday doubleheader at Panther field. Skyler Hegler, Lane McGaha and Thomas Powell all homered. Powell drove in four runs while McGaha drove in three.

Mason Swinny went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and stole three bases. He’s a perfect 7 for 7 on the season.

Box Score

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Mars Hill 4, Anderson 1

MARS HILL—The Anderson Trojans knocked two hits in the seven-inning loss at Henderson Field on Saturday afternoon. The Trojans combined for six hits and one run over two games and 16 innings in Saturday’s doubleheader Both hits were consecutive and scored a run in the top of the second inning, but the Lions quickly scored two in the bottom of the third and never relinquished the lead.

Brendan Clarke allowed four runs (3 earned) on three hits and struck out two over 5.1 innings.

The loss gifted the Lions a weekend sweep of the Trojans, which was Anderson’s sixth straight loss.

Anderson (17-17, 5-16) will host Catawba next weekend.

Box score

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Mars Hill 4, Anderson 0

MARS HILL—The Trojans were held to just four hits and were shutout in game one of the Saturday doubleheader at Henderson Field. Anderson was shutout for the third time this season. Gray Wells went 2 for 4 and accounted for half of the hits. Starting pitcher Cole Davis allowed four runs on seven walks over 8 innings of work. He fell to 2-5.

Box score

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Winthrop 14, Charleston Southern 4

ROCK HILL—Winthrop’s seven run eighth inning blew the game wide open as the Bucs lost in miserable fashion on Saturday afternoon at Founders field. The Bucs used five different pitchers and each allowed at least two runs. Starting pitcher Brady Bickett fell to 2-3 after allowing two runs on three hits and walking two.

Shortstop Nathan Matrinz went 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored. Ethan Reader hit the only extra base hit, a double, for the Bucs.

Box score

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Friday, March 27

North Greenville 5, Ferrum 3 (10)

FERRUM—A Connor Brinson wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth scored the tying run but North Greenville finished off the Panthers in the tenth inning in game one of the weekend set at Ferrum field.

Matty Brown shoved seven innings allowing just two runs over seven hits and striking out five. Brinson struck out eight over there innings of work. He also hit a batter, walked one and allowed two hits.

J. Dean and Kai Tullos both doubled and homered. Dean’s homer came in the top of the tenth to give North Greenville its go-ahead run.

Box score

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Mars Hill 7, Anderson 3

MARS HILL—Anderson’s pitching faltered as the Trojans fell in game one of the weekend set at Henderson Field. Starting pitcher Kaleb Owens fell to 4-2 after he allowed 6 runs on seven hits and walked two over 5.2 innings. Luke Parsons allowed one hit, a run and walked four over 1.1 inning.

Ben Bullard went 3 for 4 with three singles. Myles Denton and Gray Wells both went 2 for 4.

Box score

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Winthrop 4, Charleston Southern 0

ROCK HILL—Charleston Southern recorded just four hits in the opening series loss at Winthrop on Friday night. Catcher Lucas Pringle went 2 for 4, accounting for half of the Bucs hits. Pringle and Alex Marot both doubled.

Starting pitcher Titus Von Kapff threw all eight innings for the Bucs, allowing four runs on nine hits and striking out eight. Von Kapff threw 114 pitches.