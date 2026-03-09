College Baseball: Weekend Sweep Puts NGU at 19-2

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers picked up another weekend sweep, this time of the Mount Olive Trojans. Lane McGaha singled in the game’s first run, and the Trailblazers never looked back, winning the finale 7-1. North Greenville collected a dozen hits, including two solo homers from Thomas Powell. Powell now has five homers this season, placing him third on the team.

Starting pitcher Oliver Adams allowed one run on four hits and struck out three over 4.1 innings of work. Connor Brinson picked up his first win of the year after throwing 2.2 scoreless innings. Through the first month of the season, the Trailblazers are 19-2 and 10-2 in conference play.

North Greenville 3, Mount Olive 2

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers scored a run in each of the last three innings, including a walk-off sac-fly, to beat the UMO Trojans in game one of the Saturday double-header. Leadoff centerfielder Thomas Powell went 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base. Kai Tullos went 2 for 2 with a walk and a stolen base.

Bennett Roemer allowed just two runs over five innings of work while walking five and striking out six.

Thomas Skipper threw a scoreless inning of relief in the eighth and picked up the win.

Charleston Southern 9, Georgia State 1

ATLANTA—The Bucs won the final game of the weekend set at Georgia State in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon. The Bucs scored five runs in the top of the fourth, headlined by a two-run single from second baseman Ethan Reader.

Tyler Wright went 1 for 3 with two RBI and a walk. Matt Gallant threw five innings and allowed just three hits and one run.

Charleston Southern (12-3, 0-0) will play at UNCW on Tuesday. The Bucs lost to UNCW a few weeks ago in 11 innings in Charleston.

Georgia State 5, Charleston Southern 2

ATLANTA—The Bucs held a lead for half an inning before Georgia State roared back and beat Charleston Southern in game one of the Saturday doubleheader. Gabe Spiers doubled and picked up the Bucs’ only two RBIs, while left fielder Alex Marot went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

Brady Bickett allowed four runs (3 earned) on five hits over 5.1 innings and picked up his first loss of the season.

Lincoln Memorial 14, Anderson 8

ANDERSON—The Trojans were swept after allowing nine runs in the sixth inning to fall to Lincoln Memorial in game two of the Saturday doubleheader. Aidan Bumgardner allowed four runs on seven hits and walked two over 3.1 innings.

Braeden Harrison hit his team-leading ninth homer of the season with a three-run bomb in the fifth. Center fielder Zach Stover went 3 for 3 with two RBI and two stolen bases.

Anderson (14-8, 4-8) will host Claflin in a non-conference bout on Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Memorial 8, Anderson 6

ANDERSON— Anderson’s three-run seventh inning wasn’t enough to come back and beat the Rail Splitters on Saturday afternoon. Starter Cole Davis allowed five runs over 5.1 innings and fell to 2-2 this season. Reliever Luke Parson allowed just two hits and two walks over three scoreless innings.

Braeden Harrison went 2 for 5 with two homers and four RBI. Myles Denton went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Riley Matthews hit his second homer of the season.

Charleston Southern 15, Georgia State 7

ATLANTA—The Bucs scored eight runs in the sixth inning to push past Georgia State on Friday evening at GSU Baseball Complex. The Trojans were hit by six pitches in game one of this weekend’s set, including Caden Wolfley, who was hit three times.

Starting pitcher Titus Von Kapff allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings but picked up his second win of the year. Jack Bunnell picked up his third save after allowing two runs on three hits over the final four innings of the game.

North Greenville 13, Mount Olive 0

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers started off the weekend set against the UMO Trojans with a 13-0 route on Friday at Rea & Bea Dillard field. The game remained 1-0 until the Trojans scored 3+ runs in each of the last three full innings. Josh Foulks hit a solo homer and batted 3 for 4 with four RBI. Lane McGaha, Darrien Whitaker, Mason Swinney, and Kai Tullos each had two RBI.

Starter Matty Brown threw seven shutout innings, striking out three and allowing six hits over, while picking up his 4th win this season.

Lincoln Memorial 6, Anderson 5

ANDERSON—The Trojans lost game one of the weekend set against the Railsplitters on Friday evening. Third baseman Myles Denton went 3 for 5, while Riley Matthews hit his first homer of the year. Starter Kaleb Owens allowed three runs on five hits over six innings of work.

Catcher Dom Bellow went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.

