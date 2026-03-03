College Softball: AU Splits Doubleheader with JCS

ANDERSON—The Anderson Lady Trojans had an easy day at home against Johnson C Smith on February 25. The Tigers won the first game of a doubleheader 18-0.

Anderson scored five in the first, eight in the third and four in the fourth innings.

Anderson had 19 hits and a host of Trojans had hits in the five-inning game.

Bella Harbour was 3-for-4 on the day with five RBIs. She hit a home run in the third inning. She scored two runs. Lauren Brakovec was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. She homered in the third inning. Carson Hobbs was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. She hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

Kara Davis, Jolie Davis, Shelby Bandt, Chaney Crosby, Kadence Barrick, Lily Davenport, Laney Price, Katie Morris, Chloe Maness, and Anna Clay each got hits.

Morris pitched five solid innings and gave up no runs. She struck out nine and walked one.

Box Score

__________

Anderson 17, Johnson C. Smith 0

ANDERSON—The Anderson University softball team had 15 hits in it’s 17-0 romp of Johnson C Smith in game two of a doubleheader on February 25.

Kadance Barrick and Lauren Brokavec each hit home runs for the Lady Trojans. They each had three RBIs. Carson Hobbs had four RBIs and went 3-for-4. Chaney Crosby hd three RBIs and was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Anderson scored six runs in the first, six in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth of the five-inning game.

Hobbs was excellent on the mound. She pitched three innings and struck out six. Kora Kilgore pitched two innings and struck out five batters.

Box Score

__________

USC Aiken 6, North Greenville 1

AIKEN—North Greenville’s softball team was held to five hits in its game against USC Aiken February 24.

Ansley Fowler and Emily Blackwell each had two of those hits. Lexie Metcalf had one. The lone run for NG came in the fourth inning when pinch runner Brooklyn Amble scored off Metcalf sacrifice fly.

Box Score

___________

USC Aiken 5, NGU 0

AIKEN – Game two of the North Greenville softball game with USC Aiken February 24 saw a shutout seven innings. NG had only two hits. This came from Lexie Metcalf and Ansley Fowler.

Box Score

___________

Mars Hill 8, NGU 5

MARS Hill – North Greenville’s trip to Mars Hill didn’t end like they had hopes. The lost game one of a doubleheader 8-5 February 25.

Haylee Whiteside and Karley Green each hit home runs in the game which featured five runs on eight hits. NGU scored two in the third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth. Green’s two-run homer came in the top of the fourth and Whiteside’s came in the top of the sixth.

Box Score

_________

Mars Hill 7, NGU 4

MARS HILL – North Greenville’s softball team was held to just three runs in the second inning in game two of it’s doubleheader with Mars Hill February 25.

Those runs came in the second inning when Maddie Stone, Sydney Price and Neely Hartin each got hits and scored. Emily Blackwell and Hartin each had two RBIs.

Box Score

__________

Newberry 5, NGU 2

NEWBERRY—North Greenville’s Maddie Stone was 1-for-3 with two RBIs in the first game of a doubleheader softball game with Newberry February 28.

Her hit came in the top of the first inning when she doubled to right field. The hit scored Ansley Fowler and Emily Blackwell.

Box Score

__________

NGU 5, Newberry 3

NEWBERRY – North Greenville finished out their road trip to Newberry with a 5-3 win in game two of a doubleheader on February 28.

NG had 12 hits in the game. They scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Ansley Fowler was 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the game. Haylee Whiteside was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Sophia Whitley was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

From the mound, Owyen Lyall pitched seven innings and gave up three runs on eight hits. She struck out six.

Box Score

__________

Indiana 9, Charleston Southern 0

ELON, NC – Charleston Southern’s softball team was held to just two hits in it’s second game with Indiana February 28 in the ELON UNCG Softball Tournament. The result was a 9-0 win for Indiana.

Harper Schoeneweis and Jordyn Edmond each earned hits in the game for CS.

Box Score

__________

Elon 8, Charleston Southern 0

ELON, NC – Charleston Southern finished the ELON UNCG Softball tournament in Elon February 28 with a loss to Elon 8-0. Elon pitcher Anna Dew pitched a no-hitter.

Box Score