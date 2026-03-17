College Softball: CSU Comes Up Short against Gardner Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Charleston Southern’s women’s softball team rallied in game two of a doubleheader against Gardner Webb March 14 but came up short by a run 8-7.

Down 8-6, CS catcher Emma Smith singled through the right side, advanced to second on a wild pitch, reached third on a fielder’s choice ground out and scored on a second baseman Maddie Lee singled up the middle. A ground out and a fly out followed to cut the comeback short. Smith, the tying run, was left stranded on third at the end of the inning.

Lee and Charlee Yourman each had two RBIs while Cadence Walding, Smith, Harper Scheneweis each had one. Lee had three hits while Lorenzza Marcacci had two.

Box Score

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Gardner Webb 14, Charleston Southern 7

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—in game one of a doubleheader with Gardner Webb March 14 in Bolling Springs, Charleston Southern’s Lady Buccaneer’s softball team played toe-to-toe, but a four-run first inning, two-run second inning, five-run fourth inning and a three-run sixth inning was enough for GW to defeat CS 14-7.

CSU got on the board first with two runs in the first. They added two more in the second, two more in the third and one in the fifth.

Jordyn Dimond led the way for CS with three hits and two RBIs in three plate appearances. She had a double. Maddie Lee also doubled while Blakely Kingsmore had a triple.

Box Score

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Gardner Webb 6, Charleston Southern 4

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Charleston’s Lady Buccaneers scored three runs in the second inning and one run in the third, but couldn’t hold off Gardner Webb in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning. The result was a GW win 6-4 March 13.

Maddie Lee, Carsten Sandvig and Lindley Jones each reached and scored in the second inning. In the third inning, H. Schoenewe homered to center field. Charleston had seven total hits.

Box Score

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Appalachian State 10, CSU 0

CHARLESTON—The Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers found a formidable opponent in Appalachian Sate University March 11 and the result was a 10-0 win for AS.

CS had only three hits in 18 at-bats. ASU had 10 runs on nine hits.

Box Score