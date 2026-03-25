College Softball: NGU and AU Split Doubleheaders

TIGERVILLE—A last inning rally by Emory & Henry March 21 was cut short by a solid pitching effort from North Greenville’s Haylee Whitesides. Ahead 3-1, EH ’s Sawyer Tolley hit a lead-off home run, but Whiteside battled back and struck out the last three batters including a third out swinging strikeout. The result was a 3-2 NGU in the first game of a DH.

Whitesides pitched all seven innings, giving up just two runs and four hits. She struck out eight and walked no one.

Offensively, Ansley Fowler was 2-for-3 from the plate with an RBI. Maddie Stone also had an RBI. NG scored two runs in the first and one more in the sixth inning.

Box Score

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Emory & Henry 7, North Greenville 5

TIGERVILLE—After leading 2-1 after the first inning, North Greenville’s women’s softball team had a rough third inning when Emory & Henry scored six runs to lead 7-2 in game two of a doubleheader. E&H won 7-5 overall in spite of two runs in the fifth and one in the bottom of the seventh for NGU. Karley Green for NG was solid. She was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

She homered in the bottom of the fifth inning which drove in Emily Blackwell who had singled to lead off the inning

Haylee Whitesides was 2-for-3 with three RBIS and a home run. Her home run was a two-run shot to left field in the bottom of the first. Blackwell scored on this homer as well. She was 2-for-3 on the day.

Box Score

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Anderson 4, Carson-Newman 3

JEFFERSON CITY—Anderson University’s Lady Trojan softball team scored three runs in the first inning and added one more in the third inning to put away Carson Newman 4-3 in game one of the DH March 21 in Jefferson City.

Anderson’s Kadence Barrack hit a home run in the game. Carson Hobbs was 2-for-3 with an RBI. She had a double in the game. Lauren Brakovec also had an RBI.

Box Score

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Carson Newman 7, Anderson 5

JEFFERSON CITY—A late rally wasn’t enough for Anderson Universities softball team in game two of its DH March 21 with Carson Newman. CN held off AU for the win 7-5.

Anderson scored one run in the first inning before scoring one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Kara Davis led the way for AU with two hits in three plate appearances. She had an RBI. Lauren Brakovec was 3-for-4 in the game with an RBI. Chloe Maness was also 2-for-3. She had three RBIS. Anderson had 13 hits in the game.

Box Score