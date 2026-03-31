College Softball: NGU, AU Sweep Weekend Doubleheaders

TIGERVILLE—In a five-inning game, The North Greenville Lady Trailblazers (25-13, 15-3) topped Emmanuel University 9-1 in game two of a doubleheader Saturday, giving the Lady Trailblazers a sweep for the day.

North Greenville scored twice in the second inning when Maddie Stone and Jordan Slocum each walked and scored on a single by Emily Blackwell.

NGU added five more runs in the fourth inning on four hits. The scoring began when Haylee Whitesides doubled, reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Jamie Jarrell. Jordan Slocum walked and scored on a Emily Blackwell single. Lacie Jarrell singled and scored on an error. Blackwell scored on a Lexie Metcalf double. Metcalf scored on a sacrifice fly by Ansley Fowler.

NGU tacked on two more in the fifth when Whitesides singled and scored on a Blackwell single. Slocum walked and scored on a Metcalf single. Blackwell was 3-for-4 with a three RBIs. Metcalf was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Karley Green was superb on the mound, with five innings of work with seven strikeouts.

In game one, NGU dispatched Emmanuel in six innings 10-1. North Greenville scored four runs in the second inning, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth innings.

Game highlights include a home run from Lexie Metcalf, a triple by Laci Jarrett and doubles from Sydney Price, Maddie Stone and Haylee Whitesides.

Whitesides also pitched the game. She gave up just four hits. She struck out five. She improves to 10-4 on the season.

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

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AU Sweeps UVA Wise

WISE, Va.—A late rally by the Anderson University Lady Trojans led to a 9-7 win in nine innings against UVA Wise March 28 to complete a sweep of a doubleheader Saturday.

With the game tied at five at the end of seven innings, AU scored two runs in the eighth and two runs in the ninth for the win.

In the eighth, AU’s pinch runner Kara Davis scored on a Carson Hobbs single. Katie Morris pitch ran for Hobbs and scored on a single by Kinsley Dunn.

AU’s ninth-inning rally began when Bella Harbour reached and scored on a Chloe Maness doubled to left center. Then, Maness scored on a Morris single.

Anderson’s Laney Price was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the game. Carson Hobbs and Kora Kilgore combined for nine innings, giving up 12 hits and striking out 11.

In the first game, Anderson’s Lady Trojans put up three runs in the top of the eighth inning to top UVA Wise 8-5.

Lady Trojan Lauren Brakovec hit a two-run homer in the third inning. She was 3-for-5 from the plate. Carson Hobbs and Kadence Barrick each doubled in the game. Hobbs was 3-for-4 from the plate while Barrick was 1-for-4.

Anderson had eight runs on 12 hits. From the mound, Katie Morris and Caroline Morgan combined for eight innings of work and struck out five. Together, they allowed six hits.

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

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AU’s Brakovec Earns SAC Player of the Week Honors

AU senior Lauren Brakovec has been named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week for her performance during the week of March 23.

The Farragut, Tennessee, native had an outstanding week both offensively and defensively, boasting three perfect games at bat to start the week, leading the Black and Gold to their seventh-straight sweep at home.

During the six-game week, Brakovec went 15-for-21 at bat for a 0.714 AVG and scored nine runs for the Trojans while also recording 10 RBI and three homers to tally six on the season. At home on Tuesday against Lincoln Memorial, she went 6-for-6 for a career-high four hits in a single game with three runs, six RBI and two homers for a conference doubleheader sweep.

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CSU Drops Both Games of a Doubleheader

CHARLESTON—A last inning rally by the Charleston Southerns Lady Buccaneers (6-30) was not enough to overcome Winthrop in game two of a DH March 28 in Charleston.

CSU led 2-0 after one inning but Winthrop scored one in the third, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh inning to lead 5-2.

The last inning for Charleston featured a Cadence Walding double which led to Lorenzza Marcacci scoring. Marcacci had doubled to reach base. The rally ended there. Maddie Lee also hit a double in the game.

In game one, Winthrop jumped out early with four runs in the first inning and Charleston Southern’s Lady Buccaneer softball team couldn’t recover, losing 11-1.

CSU managed only six hits in the game. Jordyn Dimond and Blakley Kingsmore each had two of those hits. Maddie Lee and Lorenzza Marcacci had one each. Emma Villaescusa had the only CS RBI when she hit an infield ground ball which scored Marcacci, who had tripled to start the inning.

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score