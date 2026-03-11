College Softball: NGU Sweeps Road Doubleheader, AU Improves to 15-5

BRISTOL, Tenn.—North Greenville’s Lady Trailblazers had 14 runs on 17 hits in their win over King in game two of a road doubleheader in Bristol Saturday, winning 14-9 to give NGU a sweep of the two games.

Haylee Whitesides and Maddie Stone each had doubles. Lexic Metcalf had two doubles in the game. Emily Blackwell was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Karley Green was 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Whitesides was 1-for-5 with two RBIs. She scored three runs. Ansley Flower was 3-for-5 with one RBI. Metcalf was 3-for-5 with five RBIs in the game. Stone was 1-for-3.

In game one, Haley Whitesides pitched seven terrific innings, leading NGU to a 3-2 victory.

Whitesides had five strikeouts in the game which featured only two runs for King. NG scored one run in the second and two in the sixth for the win. Sydney Price was 2-for-3 and drove in one of NGU’s three runs. Lexie Metcalf was 1-for-3 with an RBI in the game. Jordon Slocum was 2-for-3 at the plate.

NGU improves to 12-10 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Game 1

Game 2

Anderson University

Wingate 9, Anderson 7

WINGATE, N.C.—Wingate jumped out to an early lead against Anderson’s women’s softball team Monday and held on for a 9-7 win in game one of a doubleheader in Wingate.

Down 6-0, Anderson began to rally, scoring two runs in the sixth and five runs in the seventh, but Wingate answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Anderson’s Chaney Crosby led the way with 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Anderson 5, Wingate 3

WINGATE, N.C.—Anderson scored one run in the first, two in the second, one in the firth and one in the seventh to defeat Wingate in game two of it’s doubleheader in Wingate Monday, improving to 15-5.

Kora Kilgore pitched a solid five and two-thirds innings and gave up only three runs on five hits. She struck out six. Carson Hobbs closed the game out with one and a third innings of solid work.



Chaney Crosby led the way by going 2-for-2 with two RBIS. As a team, Anderson had eight hits.

Charleston Southern

Georgia Southern 8, Charleston Southern 0

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern’s softball team was held to just three hits in a six inning game with Georgia Southern March 10 as CSU continued to struggle through the season’s first half.

Jordyn Dimond had two hits and Lorenzza Marcacci one hit. CSU drops to 5-20.

