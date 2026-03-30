CSU Tuition Discount Increases to 25% for First Responders and Public Safety Personnel 

Charleston Southern University President B. Keith Faulkner announced an increase in CSU’s First Responders/Public Safety Tuition Discount from 20 percent to 25 percent in appreciation of the work they do.

At the university’s annual criminal justice job fair on March 19, Faulkner said the increase expands educational opportunities for those who stand on the front lines and protect our communities. He thanked the officers present at the signing for their willingness to respond in times of crisis, and said, “CSU is deeply grateful for your sacrifice.”

Dr. Gary Metts, associate dean for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, said, “This is something that means a great deal to me as a retired law enforcement officer of 30 years. It’s a small way for us to show our appreciation for the sacrifice, commitment, and service that first responders and public safety and so many others give every single day to keep our communities safe. I’m honored to be a part of making this happen.”

All active and retired First Responders/Public Safety personnel (Certified/Sworn Local, State, and Federal Officers) enrolling in a bachelor’s or master’s criminal justice degree or the graduate public safety management program at Charleston Southern University after June 1, 2026, are eligible for the 25 percent discount. These degrees are offered both on campus and online.

To qualify for the tuition discount, all admission requirements must be completed, and applicants must submit their employment ID card or other proof of employment.

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of Marketing and Communication at CSU.