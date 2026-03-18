Give Timothy a Chance

I was 17 years old the summer before my high school senior year when Northside Baptist Church of Denham Springs, La., called me as their part-time music minister. My dad was a local pastor, and I had a solid Baptist pedigree. But I was young. Very young. I was rough around the edges, green in ministry, immature in life, shallow in theology, and wild at heart. But by God’s grace, this normative-sized Southern Baptist congregation took me under their wings and let me lead. They allowed me to make mistakes and learn from them. They encouraged me, sharpened me, corrected me, restored me, and eventually launched me. I honestly don’t know how my ministry career would have begun if not for this very normal SBC church who took a chance on a 17-year-old Timothy.

Much is often said about Timothy’s Paul. Timothys need Pauls! But Timothys need churches, too. Timothy needs a congregation who will take a chance on him, love him toward maturity, and count it all joy whether God establishes him there for decades or launches him out after only a few years. In the New Testament, young Timothy was blessed by several such churches. And Timothy’s life and those churches’ lives were edified because of it.

The churches in Lystra and Iconium were full of “brothers and sisters” who knew Timothy throughout his developing years and saw God’s hand at work in his life (Acts 16:1–2). Alongside his mother and grandmother, they must have helped raise Timothy, encouraging and discipling him along the way. So, when Paul stopped by on his way through, it made sense to these congregations that Timothy should go with him (Acts 16:3). After a few years of itinerant missions and ministry work, Paul left Timothy in Ephesus to shepherd the growing church there, to strengthen them doctrinally and missionally, and to model for them the kind of lifestyle that honors Christ (1 Tim. 1:3–5, 4:12).

Lystra and Iconium took a chance on Timothy. Paul took a chance on Timothy. Ephesus took a chance on Timothy. Who will take a chance on Timothy today? Allow me to address five of the most common reasons pastorless churches do not give Timothy a chance in our generation:

1. Lack of pastoral experience.

Often, pastorless churches require candidates to have “five years of pastoral experience.” But where does Timothy get experience if not in a church that embraces his inexperience? Every pastor you respect got a start somewhere, in some church, without experience. Why not yours?

2. Underdeveloped preaching.

It usually takes a young pastor about six months to find his voice in the pulpit and his rhythm in weekly preparation. Those first six months will be formative for the rest of his ministry career. Wouldn’t you want the Lord to use your congregation to help encourage an aspiring young preacher?

3. Incomplete theological education.

Theology degrees are worthy pursuits, but healthy theological education does not have to come with certificates of completion. The best pastors never stop learning and sharpening their theology. Whether in seminary or in their own libraries, a pastor’s theological sharpening should always happen within the context of a healthy local church. Be that church.

4. Personal immaturity.

Yes, young Timothys are immature. They make mistakes, say the wrong things, miss deadlines, lose receipts, and are short on relational and leadership equity. Know what they need? Gracious Christians in congregations just like yours who consider it joy to watch them mature in God’s time and to encourage them along the way.

5. Short tenures.

What if he only stays two or three years? The “stepping stone” fear often cripples pastorless congregations. But if Timothy is going to get from Lystra to Ephesus, he needs a few pavers laid down on a solid foundation that point him in the right direction. He could stay for decades, or he could stay for months. Who knows? But it could be the greatest few months of your church’s history.

Pastorless church, give Timothy a chance.