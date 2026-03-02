It Hits Very Close to Home’: Prayer Needed for SC Pastors, Others Still in Israel

At least three South Carolina pastors and their wives were among Southern Baptists who were in Israel Feb. 28 when the United States and Israel launched a joint strike on Iran.

Two of the couples (Wes and Rachel Church of First Baptist Church, Columbia, and Josh and Allison Powell of First Baptist Church, Taylors) were part of a group led by Bryant Wright, former Send Relief president and pastor in Georgia, according to Travis Kerns, director of missions of Three Rivers Baptist Association in Greenville County.

A third couple (Richie and Gina Kingsmore of First Baptist Church, Greer) were in the country with another group, Kerns added. Kingsmore is the worship pastor at FBC Greer.

Kerns spoke during the morning worship service at Enoree Baptist Church in Travelers Rest and encouraged church members to pray for the situation in the Middle East and the safety of the South Carolina pastors and their spouses.

In an interview with The Baptist Paper on Monday (March 2), Kerns said it appeared all three of the South Carolina couples were preparing to leave the country by either sometime Monday or Tuesday. The Kingsmores had traveled to Egypt and were at the airport Monday.

‘Tense waiting game’

In addition to praying for safety for the South Carolinians and others seeking to leave Israel, Kerns encouraged people to pray for the military and government officials. “We have parents of active military In our association’s churches,” he said. “It hits very close to home.”

Kerns also called for Christians to pray for anyone involved in the Middle East situation who are not believers.

Two of the pastors in Israel also issued a call for prayer.

In an interview with WLTX 19 in Columbia, Wes Church noted that his trip to Jerusalem was meant to be a time of reflection in the Holy Land. Instead, he continued, the visit turned into a “tense waiting game,” as they scrambled to a bunker in their hotel at least four times.

“I think this is a good time for people of peace all over the world to be praying for peace in Jerusalem. And be praying for peace in the Middle East,” Church said. “And pray for these oppressed people that they might find freedom in this situation,” he added.

Steve Phillips, assistant pastor at the Columbia church, told WLTX that the church is monitoring and situation. “We’re just praying for the Lord to take care of them and to get them back safely.”

‘Sang together, prayed together in a bunker’

Josh Powell, pastor of First Baptist Church, Taylors, sent a text to Baptist Press after the attack was launched on Feb. 28. He noted the group has been leaning on Scripture and one another. “We sang together and prayed together in a bunker below Jerusalem, two blocks from the temple site, knowing that our hope is in the Lord. … That’s where our health and strength come from,” he told Baptist Press.

Doug Mize, pastor of FBC Greer, told Fox Carolina News that his congregation is “very optimistic” about the situation. “One good thing about difficult times is that it reminds people of the importance of prayer,” he said.

International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood tweeted on the day of the strike, “As you pray for America’s soldiers in harm’s way, I urge you to also pray for our Southern Baptist missionaries, for national believers and for the lost who so desperately need the Lord.”

Chitwood confirmed that missionary families in the Israel are “currently unharmed.”

— Lonnie Wilkey is the retired editor of the Tennessee Baptist and Reflector. He lives in northern Greenville County in South Carolina.