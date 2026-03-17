Learning to be Content

Have you ever been drawn into an infomercial or found yourself awed by the sales pitch of a social media influencer? Basically, someone you have never met before is telling you how miserable your life is without their product. They are trying to convince you that you cannot be satisfied until their product is in your home. The sad reality is, often times when we make those purchases, they end up in the graveyard of unused gadgets called a garage. Unfortunately, we find ourselves back again on the hamster wheel of dissatisfaction.

Maybe your pursuit of satisfaction is not found in possessions but in people or position. In the story of Jesus with the woman at the well, He identified the reason she was thirsty was because of a revolving door of relationships. She’d had five husbands, and the man she was with was not her husband. The search for the right man in her life wasn’t enough to satisfy her deepest needs. Others believe that notoriety or greater position would be the magic wand for satisfaction. If position was all we needed to be satisfied, then someone needs to explain the frontline news stories over the past year. Movie stars, politicians, and the rich and famous have fallen from their position because it wasn’t enough to satisfy them. They pursued other means to fill the void in their life but still came up empty.

Can we be satisfied — and if so, how? The apostle Paul gives us the answer in Philippians 4:11–13: “Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” I hope you caught Paul’s secret to satisfaction: It is learned! He learned in times of abundance and in times of poverty to be content.

Paul learned that contentment is found in Christ and Christ alone! Possessions come and go. Position doesn’t last. People will let you down. But Christ gives us the satisfaction we long for. Here’s what Paul learned: Jesus Christ gives us the strength we need to face each circumstance. In Philippians 4:13, the word “strength” comes from the root word dynamoo. This word should look somewhat familiar to you since it’s where we get the English word “dynamite.” Once dynamite touches something, it’s never the same again. During the years I lived in the mountains of western North Carolina, I would pass signs that said, “Blasting Zone.” In order to expand roads in that area, construction crews would literally have to move mountains. When dynamite impacted that mountain, it was never the same again. In the same way, when we receive Christ as our Savior, we are never the same again. We learn that we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength. Remember, this is not by your own strength but by the dynamite power given through Christ!

Additionally, the Greek word for “content” means “self-sufficient.” Philosophers during that time period used this word to teach that you had everything you needed inside of you independent of outward circumstances. Paul wasn’t at all implying that he had the ability to survive on his own, but that Christ in him was all he needed. It wasn’t about self-sufficiency but Christ-sufficiency! Being inwardly satisfied with Christ equips you to navigate the external roller coaster called life. Often times people will trust Christ for saving grace but don’t rely on Him for sustaining grace. When Paul writes in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me,” he isn’t talking about a blank check to get what we want — but he declares that he can handle anything that comes his way through Christ’s strength.

Don’t waste another moment of your life believing that possessions, position or people are going to satisfy your needs. Let’s learn to be content in Christ alone!

— Ryan Pack, senior pastor of Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo, is 2026 president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention.