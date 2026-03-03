Men’s Basketball: NGU Exits Early from Conference Tourney with Loss to King U

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers were bounced from the Conference Carolinas tournament in the second round after a heartbreaking 96-93 loss to King on Monday night. North Greenville pulled within one with under three minutes to play, but the Kings went on a 11-7 run to seal the game.

Carter Bobbitt ended his redshirt freshman campaign with 26 points and averaged 17.5 per game this season. Jacob Brown pulled down 16 rebounds which led the team.

North Greenville finished season 18-11, 12-8.

Box Score

_________

Sat, Feb 28

No. 8 Anderson 80, Tusculum 71

GREENEVILLE— Anderson wrapped up the regular season with another decisive victory over the Pioneers on Saturday at Pioneer arena. Rashawn Inglemon finished his historic freshman season with 31 points and 7 rebounds, both led the team.

Osmar Garcia-Araujo posted 27 points and pulled down 7 rebounds. Anderson shot 55% from the field in the second half, including 53% from three. Inglemon made 5 of 11 threes.

Anderson (26-2, 20-2) will host Wingate in the SAC quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Trojans are 2-0 against Wingate this season, but 13-24 all time.

Box Score

__________

Charleston Southern 92, UNC Asheville 75

ASHEVILLE—The Bucs trounced UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon at Kimmel Arena. Jessee Hafemeister posted a team leading 28 points and five rebounds in 33 minutes. A’lahn Sumer scored 13 points in 23 minutes but fouled out.

The Bucs shot an astounding 74% from the field in the second half, including 75% from three.

CSU (15-16, 6-10) will play No. 2 Winthrop in the Big South tournament this weekend.

Box Score