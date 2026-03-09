Men’s College Hoops: Anderson Men Close Historic Season with Two Wins

ROCK HILL—The Anderson Trojans finished off conference play by defeating the Catawba Cats 78-75 in the South Atlantic Conference Championship Saturday night. A. J. Wright led the team with 23 points while Osmar Garcia-Araujo scored a dozen points and pulled down a team leading 9 rebounds.

The Trojans shot an incredible 61% from the field in the first half, but a mediocre 34% in the second half, including 0-5 from three.

The win caps an other-worldly conference season where the Trojans finished 20-2 in conference play.

Anderson (29-2, 20-2) is a No. 1 seed and will play Young Harris in the DII Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament on Saturday.

Box Score

_________

Anderson 66, Lincoln Memorial 61

ROCK HILL— The Anderson Trojans advanced to the South Atlantic Conference championship on Friday after a dominant victory over Lincoln Memorial. The Trojans never led on Friday afternoon and boasted five players with 10+ points.

Senior Malachi Reeves led the team with 16 points, his single-season high. The Trojans finally avenged their loss at Lincoln Memorial from Feb 14. The Trojans are now 2-0 in postseason play so far this spring.

Box Score

_________

Winthrop 86, Charleston Southern 81

JOHNSON CITY—The Buccaneers season abruptly ended on Friday in the first round of the Big South championship tournament with a back-and-forth loss at Winthrop. A’lahn Sumler led the team with 22 points while Jesse Hafemeister led the team with 8 rebounds through just 26 points.

Nine different Buccaneers’ played at least 13 minutes. Charleston Southern ends its season (15-17, 6-10)

Box Score

_________

Anderson 69, Wingate 67

ROCK HILL—The Trojans narrowly escaped a first round exit in the SAC tournament after beating the Bulldogs by one score on Wednesday night at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. Freshman Rashawn Inglemon led the team with 25 points while Osmar-Garcia-Araujo led the team with 7 rebounds.

The Trojans nailed 88% of their free throws

Box Score