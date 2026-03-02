Men’s College Hoops: AU Beats Lenoir-Rhyne in OT Thriller

ANDERSON—The Anderson Trojans won an electric, back and forth battle on Wednesday night over Lenoir-Rhyne that consisted of 12 lead changes at Abney Athletic Center. With seven seconds remaining in overtime, Rashawn Inglemon nailed a jumper to give the Trojans a 91-90 victory.

Before 780 fans in the final regular-season home game, the Trojans got a taste of an exuberant playoff atmosphere.

After blowing a five-point halftime lead, Lenoir-Rhyne tied it with 72 seconds remaining, forcing overtime. Inglemon led the team with 22 points, 6 rebounds and 42 minutes of play. A. J. Wright scored 14 points, led the team with four steals, nailed all three shots from three, and tied Inglemon with six rebounds.

The Trojans (25-2, 19-2), visited Tusculum to wrap up their historic regular season on Saturday.

Box Score

__________

North Greenville 84, King 74

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers bypassed the first round of the Conference Carolinas tournament with a double-digit victory over King U in the regular season finale Wednesday night at Hayes Gymnasium.

Savion Brown led the team with 26 points while Carter Bobbit notched his fifth double-double of the season with eleven rebounds and points. Freshman Guard Prince Jones-Bynum scored a season-high 15 points.

North Greenville (18-10, 12-8) won the Northwest division in the Conference Carolinas, and will play in the second round of the tournament tonight.

Box Score

_________

Thursday, February 26

Charleston Southern 86, Winthrop 84

CHARLESTON—The Bucs 11-2 run late in the second half boost them to victory on Thursday night at the CSU Fieldhouse. Jaquias Franklin led the team with 24 points off the bench in just 27 minutes. The fifth year guard from Elizabethtown, KY had nine points in his best season effort in mid-November.

A’lahn Sumler led the team with eight rebounds and seven assists while scoring 20 points. This was Sumler’s 11th game this season with 20+ points.

Charleston Southern (14-16, 5-10) will play at UNC Asheville on Saturday for the final game of the regular season.

Box Score