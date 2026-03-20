NGU Softball Runs Winning Streak to Nine

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville’s Lady Trailblazers softball team won it’s ninth straight game with an extra-inning victory 10-9 over Lees-McRae March 17 in Tigerville. NGU (18-10, 9-1) has won 10 of their last 11 games.

The game was tied at seven at the end of seven innings. Lees-McRae scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning, then NGU took the win away with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth.

In the NGU eighth, Karley Green reached base and scored when Haylee Whitesides doubled down the infield line. Ansley Fowler tripled to left center to score Whitesides. Lexie Metcalf hit a sacrifice fly to score Ansley Fowler for the win.

The Lady Trailblazers forced extra innings when they scored two runs in each of the first, second and third innings and added one in the fifth inning. LM scored one in the first, two in the fourth and four in the sixth inning.

NGU scored 10 runs on 25 hits. Fowler had four of those hits. Emily Blackwell had three while Maddie Stone and Sydney Price had two each.

North Greenville won game one with Lee’s McRae 6-3 on March 11 in Tigerville.

NGU scored one run in the first inning, three in the third inning and two in the sixth inning. Leadng the way for NG was Lexie Metcalf with three hits in four plate appearances including a double. She had three RBIs.

Haylee Whitesides earned the win from the mound. She gave up three runs on eight hits and struck out seven. Her record now stands at 6-3.

Box Score, Game 1

Box Score, Game 2