Scott Pace Named Candidate to Lead Southeastern Seminary

Scott Pace will be presented as the recommended candidate by a search committee to serve as Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary’s next president, the school announced. Trustees will vote at their spring meeting April 20-21.

Pace, 51, currently serves at Southeastern as provost, dean of graduate studies and professor of preaching and pastoral ministry, holding the Jim Shaddix Chair of Expository Preaching. He has taught at Southeastern since 2018.

The decision comes after five months of work by the search committee.

“Throughout this process, our committee sought a leader who demonstrates unwavering commitment to the authority of Scripture, a passion for the Great Commission, and the ability to lead this institution with wisdom and humility,” said Carlos Goodrich, chairman of the board of trustees. “We believe Dr. Pace possesses these qualities and is uniquely prepared to serve Southeastern and the churches we exist to support. He embodies the theological conviction, leadership experience, and deep love for the mission of Southeastern that are essential for guiding the seminary into its next chapter.”

Current president Danny Akin announced his retirement at last fall’s SEBTS trustee meeting. He will serve through the end of the academic year, effective July 31, to conclude 22 and a half years in that role.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Search Committee’s recommendation. Their prayerful diligence and the thoroughness of the process only deepen my desire to faithfully steward my calling and this opportunity,” commented Pace. “God has used my time as a student, professor and administrator at Southeastern to cultivate a deep love for our institution and our mission.

“Glorifying Christ by equipping men and women to serve the church and fulfill the Great Commission perfectly aligns with my own personal passion and calling. The opportunity to humbly lead in these efforts would be a great honor and joy.”

Pace graduated with a Master of Divinity from Southeastern in 2002 before earning a Doctor of Philosophy five years later. In 2009, he joined the faculty at Oklahoma Baptist University, serving for nine years while filling in at a number of interim pastorate roles.

He returned to Southeastern to lead the Center for Preaching and Pastoral Leadership before an appointment as vice president of undergraduate studies and dean of Judson College. He has been provost since 2023.

The process of finding Akin’s replacement began last November. During that month, a feedback survey was given to the Southeastern community, including faculty and staff, alongside representatives of the student body and donors.

“The committee considered a number of highly qualified candidates and engaged in a thoughtful and prayerful evaluation process,” team member Carlos Goodrich said. “We are grateful for the unity that emerged around Dr. Pace as the candidate best suited to lead Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.”

The search committee is composed of Executive Committee members from Southeastern’s board of trustees and includes Goodrich, Andy Taylor, Tim Dale, David White, Ed Litton, Kyler Smith, Raymond Brown, Stewart Holloway, Ryan Martin, Shawn Dobbins and Brett Golson.

“I am thrilled that the presidential search committee has recommended to the full board of trustees Dr. Scott Pace as the next president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Judson College,” Akin said. “I believe he is God’s man for this assignment. I could not be more excited with his selection.

“Dr. Pace is a gifted preacher, scholar and teacher. He loves the Bible and is rock solid in his biblical, theological and missiological convictions. I know he will be a Great Commission president!”

Pace’s nomination is another mile marker in the transitions occurring across the Southern Baptist theological landscape.

Jason Allen took over the leadership reigns of Midwestern Seminary in 2012, Jamie Dew became president of New Orleans Seminary in 2019, David Dockery began leading Southwestern Seminary in 2022, and Adam Groza was named president of Gateway Seminary in 2024. Southern Seminary’s Albert Mohler remains the longest tenured president, having been elected in 1993.

— Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.