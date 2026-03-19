Take a Walk

It’s amazing how much noise a few quiet Buddhist monks can make when they walk through your town.

I was having breakfast out in the country of Lexington County with my friend Chris, and we heard the monks were about to walk by in pursuit of peace. We decided to let them know where they could find it.

You would have thought the Christmas parade was about to start with the number of people lined up on the road in folding chairs and on the back of trucks. As the monks approached, some nodded at them respectfully and others gave a flower. I patted them on the back as they walked by and said, “Jesus loves you, my friend.” They were not very interested in hearing more and kept walking. They were on a 2,300-mile mission on foot that began in Texas and would soon end in Washington, D.C. Tens of thousands of people came out to hear their message in every city that walked through.

I decided to go to where they were having lunch. Over 500 had gathered to hear what they had to say. I thought it was just someone’s home in the country, but then I noticed the statues that were familiar to me from mission trips in Asia. This was a Buddhist temple in rural South Carolina.

People are desperately searching for peace in a world of chaos. They are open to discuss spiritual truths, and they are in search of clarity in the noise. The church has an opportunity to treat others with respect, listen to them, and lovingly share with them the source of peace.

How far are you willing to go? The monks were willing to get up and go every day all across America by foot to tell about Buddhist beliefs. Jesus, the true source of peace, is worthy of our going.

You may not have to go far, but you must be willing to go. Start walking.