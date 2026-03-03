Women’s College Hoops: Anderson Downs Tusculum Ahead of Conference Tourney

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.—The Anderson Lady Trojan basketball team walked into Greeneville with determination and came out a winner 69-62 against Tusculum on February 28.

Anderson clinched the No. 8 seed in the South Atlantic Conference Championships. Anderson moves to 12-16 overall and 8-14 in the SAC with the win.

“Really excited for the team to have earned a spot in the conference tournament,” head coach Jonathon Barbaree said. “It’s time to take what we’ve learned throughout the year both good and bad put it together and play our best!”

Anderson and Tusculum each scored 20 points in the first quarter, then Anderson outscored the opposition 13-10 to lead 33-30 at half time. The Lady Trojans would go on a 23-14 run int he third quarter before holding off Tusculum 18-13 in the fourth quarter for the win.

Anderson’s Jaida Brooks scored 15 points in the game. Kyla Cain had 12. Ashlyn Sheridan and Ciara Harris each had nine. Harris led with eight rebounds. Rose Gravel scored seven points coming off the bench.

The Trojans will take on No. 1 Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday, March 4 at 12 p.m. in Rock Hill, S.C.

Box Score

_________

Winthrop 77, CSU 55

CHARLESTON, Tenn.—The Charleston Southern women’s basketball team kept it close early with Winthrop at home February 28, but from the second quarter on, it was all Winthrop. Winthrop won the game 77-55.

Winthrop barely won the first quarter 15-14, but then they stepped it up and outscored CS 18-10 to lead 33-24 at halftime. Winthrop dominated the second half 44-31. Winthrop had 17 points off turnovers.

For Charleston, Tyonna Bailey scored 17 points. She had eight rebounds and one assist. Alba Garcia scored 11 and had one rebound. Caelan Ellis had 10 points. From the bench, Mya Dotson had seven points.

The Lady Buccaneer play in the 2026 Air Force Reserve Big South Championships next week in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Box Score

__________

Harris Named Conference Newcomer of the Year, Hill Named to All-Freshman Team

The South Atlantic Conference has named graduate student Ciara Harris (Alexandria, Va.) the 2025-26 Newcomer of the Year and freshman Ashley Hill (Covington, Ga.) to the 2025-26 All-Freshman Team. Harris was also named to the Second Team All-Conference.

Harris transferred to the Black and Gold this season and had a standout year with the Trojans. She started in all 28 games this season and averaged 31.6 minutes per game. She led the Trojan offense with 460 points, averaging 16.4 per game. She has a shooting percentage of 37.5 from the field, 29.2 from deep and 85.8 from the line. Her free throw percentage is the third highest in the SAC and she scored the sixth-most points in the SAC this season.

Harris led the team at the boards as well with 163, averaging 5.8 per game. She had the third-most steals in the SAC this season with 64. She also added 53 assists.

Hill was dominant in her freshman campaign, earning 20 starts and appearing in all but one game. She averaged 26.4 minutes.

Hill had the most efficient shooting percentage for the Trojans, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and averaging 10.6 points per game. She was 34.5 percent from the field and 84.1 percent from the line.

She grabbed 128 rebounds on the season, averaging 4.7 per game. She added 39 assists and 32 steals.