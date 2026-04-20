If you watched any of the winter Olympics this year, you may have seen the commercial that stated, “For two weeks, we’re all on the same team: Team USA.” The commercial showed people wearing opposing team jerseys of their favorite NFL, NBA and even Little League team who would usually be rivals, but for the two weeks of the Olympic games came together as one to cheer for Team USA. It was a heartwarming nod toward putting aside our differences to join together as one, even if for just two weeks.

The reality for followers of Christ is the enduring truth that we are all on the same team for eternity. As we celebrate the resurrection of Christ this Easter, we remember that we are all sinners saved by the finished work of Christ, and we serve our resurrected Savior. This is the reason for our unity. If we ran a commercial on Christian unity, the tagline would read, “For eternity, we’re all on the same team: Team Jesus.”

In Ephesians 4:4–6, Paul writes about elements of our unity. He states, “There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope at your calling — one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is above all and through all and in all.” What an exciting description of our unity that is empowered by the Spirit, established in our Lord Jesus Christ, and eternal because of our Father who is our all in all.

While the first half of Ephesians deals with doctrine, the second half, beginning in Chapter 4, deals with Christian duty. In other words, the first part focuses on beliefs and the second half describes our behavior. The first three verses of Chapter 4 give us practical ways to practice our unity. Ephesians 4:1–3 states, “Therefore I, the prisoner in the Lord, urge you to walk worthy of the calling you have received, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

First, unity will require humility.

Paul begins with this virtue because pride kills unity. Our example, Jesus Christ, humbled Himself and became a servant. Second, we are urged to practice gentleness with patience. Please be gentle with others, because you are going to need the same gentleness extended to you. Be sure to do it with patience. We live in a fast-paced world that wants everything immediately. Remember that sanctification takes time.

Next, we are instructed to “bear with one another in love.”

We must continually endeavor to walk with each other with intentional, sacrificial agape love. This is the love exemplified in Christ. He willingly went to the cross for us, therefore we bear with each other through all seasons of life. In verse 3, we see the phrase “make every effort.” Some Bible translations use the word “eager.” I am motivated by Paul’s sense of urgency and diligence. Maintaining unity isn’t for the lazy or disengaged. It requires effort and eagerness. Can you imagine how strong and healthy our churches could be if we were eagerly working toward unity with one another?

Finally, we recognize that unity is a supernatural work.

Paul specifically says that we are “to make every effort to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” Left to ourselves, we will only look to ourselves. We cannot force unity through human efforts. It will only happen when the Spirit works in each of us, producing the fruit of the Spirit in our lives. We must pray toward this end.

At our 2026 South Carolina Baptist Convention Annual Meeting on Nov. 9–10 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia, we will focus on our unity with the theme: ONE. We will rally around One Gospel, united as One Family in Christ so One More person can hear the gospel both at home and abroad. Never forget, for all of eternity we are all on the same team: Team Jesus!