College Baseball: Big Bats Lead AU Past Southern Wesleyan

ANDERSON—The Trojans dominant offense led them to a 9-5 victory over Southern Wesleyan in the mid-week contest on Tuesday night in Central. Braeden Harrison went 4 for 6 with a double and RBI while Adam Faucets went 2 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. Riley Matthews went 0 for 1 but walked four times and scored three runs. Brooks Mauro, Myles Denton, Ryan Iannuzzo and Bryce Helms all went 2 for 5.

Starting pitcher Joshua Legnard allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four over there innings of work. George Massingill relieved him out of the bullpen and allowed two unearned runs over 2.2 innings and collected the win.

Anderson (23-23, 10-20) will play at Wingate in the final regular season weekend set starting on Friday night.

Box score

__________

College of Charleston 7, Charleston Southern 5

MT. PLEASANT—The Buccaneers allowed three late runs to give up the lead on Tuesday night at Patriots Point. Charleston Southern has lost 9 of its last 10 and are 4 and 35 since 2007 against the Cougars.

Reliever Kayden Althoff allowed two runs on five hits over 1.2 innings and was awarded the loss. DH Tyler Wright went 3 for 4 with there RBI while Alex Marot went 3 for 5 with one RBI. Gavin Speirs hit a double and drove in a run.

Charleston Southern (22-17, 7-8) will play at UNC Asheville this weekend.

Box score