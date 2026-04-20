College Baseball: CSU Avoids Weekend Sweep, NGU Wins 15th Straight

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern avoided being swept with a late-game rally, winning 4-3 in the final of a three-game weekend series Sunday at Nielsen Field. Starting pitcher Matt Gallant allowed just two unearned runs on six hits over five innings of work. Drew Dawson allowed one just and walked two over two innings of relief and picked up the win.

Gavin Speirs hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Nathan Martinez went 2 for 2, walked once and drove in a run. Garrison Barile hit a pinch-hit RBI single to tie the game in the seventh.

Charleston Southern (22-16, 7-8) will play at College of Charleston on Tuesday.

Box score

________

Saturday, April 18

No. 3 North Greenville 14, Chowan 6

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville won its 15th consecutive game with the victory over Chowan in the series finale on Saturday at Ray & Bea Dillard field. The Trailblazers used eight different pitchers, but Caleb Cox picked up the win. He struck out the side in the fifth through just 10 pitches, one away from an immaculate inning.

Oliver Adams allowed one run on four hits and struck out four over two innings of work. Josh Foulks hit his team leading 17th homer of the season with his three-run shot in the seventh. Jake Sears went 3 for 6 with two RBI and a double. Jan Pospisil, C. J. Dean and Darrien Whitaker all drove in two runs.

No. 3 North Greenville (40-7, 26-4) will play at Emmanuel this weekend in the final regular season series before the Conference Carolinas Baseball Championship tournament.

In the first game, the Trailblazers’ 11-run sixth inning clinched a 13-4 win over Chowan. North Greenville scored all 11 runs off just four hits but walked six times and Landy Peavy was hit by a pitch. Chowan committed three errors in the inning.

The duo of starter Bennett Roemer and reliever Connor Brinson allowed just four hits and struck out 10 over the seven-inning affair. Roemer walked four and threw 103 pitches over his five innings of work.

Box score

Box score

_________

High Point 14, Charleston Southern 3

CHARLESTON—Starting pitcher Titus Von Kapff allowed eleven runs on thirteen hits, walked three and threw 118 pitches in the Bucs loss on Saturday afternoon. The Buccaneers hit just two extra-base hits, with Gavin Speirs triple and Caden Wolfley’s double.

Speirs collected two hits and drove in two runs. Nathan Martine went 2 for 2 and Wolfley went 2 for 4.

Box score

___________

Anderson 15, UVA Wise 0

ANDERSON—Anderson’s 15-run route of UVA Wise propelled them to victory in the rubber match of the weekend set in Anderson. Brendan Clarke allowed just three hits and walked two over 5.1 innings of work, and improved to 4-3 this season. Caleb Cosa and Ashton Shackelford just walked one and struck out there over 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball.

Bryce Helms, Levi Medford and Braeden Harrison all homered. Medford went 3 for 3 with five RBI. Helms drove in three-runs, while Ryan Iannuzzo went 1 for 1 with two RBI.

The Trojans rallied to score two in the bottom of the ninth, and a walk-off single from Myles Denton won game one of the doubleheader 6-5. Dom Bello went 3 for 5, Denton drove in two runs with two hits and Gray Wells went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, an RBI and two walks.

Cole Davis allowed five runs (four earned) on ten hits and struck out four over seven innings of work. Walker Noland walked three but didn’t allowed a hit or a run over an inning of work. Jace Martin didn’t allow a hit or a run over two scoreless innings and picked up the win.

Anderson (22-23, 10-20) will play at Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday.

Game 1 Box score

Game 2 Box score

__________

Friday, April 17

North Greenville 8, Chowan 0

TIGERVILLE—North Greenville shutout the Hawks in game one of the weekend set at Ray & Bea Dillard field. Trailblazers starter Matty Brown allowed just four hits and struck out eight over six shutout innings of work. He improved to 7-2 this season.

Brady Price, Joseph Yamamoto and Kason Herlong allowed just two hits and walked one over three scoreless innings of relief. Josh Foulks hit a homer while Skyler Hegler, C.J. Dean and Thomas Powell all doubled. Mason Swinney and Foulks both drove in two runs.

__________

High Point 14, Charleston Southern 11

CHARLESTON—The Bucs allowed 11-runs through the first four innings during the loss in the first game of the series at Nielsen Field. Starting pitcher Brady Bickett allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and walked one through two innings. Lucas Pringle doubled twice and drove in two runs.

Tyler Wright went 2 for 4 with four RBI while Alex Marot and Chandler Tuupo both drove in two runs.

Box score

__________

UVA Wise 8, Anderson 6

ANDERSON—The Trojans lost a 4-hour 48-minute 16 inning game which was the first in the weekend set against UVA Wise on Friday night. Starting pitcher Kaleb Owens allowed just two hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over his eight innings of work. Luke Godwin allowed four runs out of the pen in the ninth while recording just two outs before being pulled for Luke Parsons. Parsons allowed two hits and a walk to the three batters he faced, which scored the run and gave UVA Wise a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth.

Brady Williams came in and induced a groundout to retire the final batter of the inning. Riley Matthews was hit by a pitch and Braeden Harrison doubled him home with two outs to the tie the game 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth.

No runs were scored again until the 16th inning when UVA Wise rallied to score three runs behind four hits, and the Trojans just scored one in the bottom of the inning.

Levi Medford and Brooks Mauro combined to go 0 for 14. Harrison, Adams Fauccett and Matthews recorded the only two-hit games for Anderson.

Williams allowed just one run on three hits over 6.1 innings, mainly in extras, but was given the loss. Virginia Wise pitcher Ryan Whitson allowed just two runs over eight innings of relief and threw 130 pitches to close out the game.

Box score