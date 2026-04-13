College Baseball: CSU Beats USC Upstate, NGU Sweep Pembroke

SPARTANBURG—Charleston Southern scored nine runs in the final three innings to beat USC Upstate 11-3 to avoid a sweep on Sunday at Harley Park. Second baseman Gavin Speirs doubled twice, hit a homer and drove in four runs in the win. DH Tyler Wright and right fielder Garrison Barile knocked in two runs.

Starting pitcher Matt Gallant (5-0) threw six innings and allowed one run (0 earned), walked four and struck out four. Ean Czech singled twice and walked once while Kain Collins singled twice and walked twice.

Charleston Southern (21-13, 6-6) will host Citadel on Tuesday night.

Box score

__________

Saturday April 11

No. 5 North Greenville 4, UNC Pembroke 2

PEMBROKE—The North Greenville Trailblazers finished off a sweep of UNC Pembroke on Saturday afternoon with a seventh inning rally at Sammy Cox Field. With just seven regular season games remaining, the Trailblazers have won eleven consecutive games, and 17 of their last 18.

If North Greenville can be Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday, they’ll have won every game but one over the last month. Oliver Adams got the start for the Trailblazers and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out three over three innings. Ben Leikam, Connor Brinson, Thomas Skipper and Caleb Cox pitched five scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits, one walk and striking out six.

Josh Foulks hit his team leading 15th homer this season, while Thomas Powell, C.J. Dean, and McKee Connor all doubled.

North Greenville (36-7, 23-4) will play at Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday night.

Box Score

__________

No. 5 North Greenville 7, UNC Pembroke 2

PEMBROKE—North Greenville’s ace Bennett Roemer improved to 7-0 as the Trailblazers dominated UNC Pembroke in game one of the Saturday doubleheader at Sammy Cox Field. Roemer allowed two runs on four hits, struck out eight over seven innings and 106 pitches.

C.J. Dean homered and drove in three runs while Josh Foulks doubled in a run. Jan Pospisil got on base three times with two singles and a walk.

Box score

__________

Anderson 10, Coker 6

HARTSVILLE—Anderson won the series with a win over the Cobras in game two of the Saturday doubleheader in Hartsville on Saturday. Trojan’s starter Brendan Clrake (3-3) picked up the win. He allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits over 5.2 innings.

Second baseman Riley Matthews went 3 for 3 with three RBI. Catcher Dom Bello went 1 for 2 with a double and four RBI. Brady Williams picked up the final two outs of the game on two pitches and recorded his first career save.

Anderson (20-21, 8-19) will play at North Georgia on Tuesday.

Box Score

__________

Coker 10, Anderson 4

HARTSVILLE—The Trojans dropped game one of the Saturday doubleheader against the Cobras in Hartsville. Riley Matthews went 3 for 4 with a double and scored two runs. Braeden Harrison hit an RBI triple and drove in two runs on the day.

Starter Cole Davis (2-6) picked up his fifth consecutive loss after allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits and walking five over four innings and 8 1pitches. Aidan Bumgardner, Carson Roberts and Jace Martin allowed six runs (two earned) over four innings of relief.

Box score

__________

USC Upstate 15, Charleston Southern 9

SPARTANBURG—Charleston Southern’s starter Brady Bickett failed to record an out in the Bucs loss in game two of the weekend set at Harley Park on Saturday afternoon. Bickett walked three and allowed a single before being pulled for Aydan Smith. Smith allowed eight runs on ten hits over two innings of relief.

The Bucs allowed 13 runs over the first three innings. Backup third baseman Ean Czech went 2 for 2 with two runs scored in replacement of Blake Edgmon. Garrison Barile hit his first career homer with the Bucs off the bench.

Box score

__________

Friday, April 10

No. 5 North Greenville 12, UNC Pembroke 8

PEMBROKE—The Trailblazers allowed four late runs but dominated the Braves in game one of the weekend set at Sammy Cox Field. Connor McKee homered twice during his 4 for 5 with 4 RBI game. Thomas Powell homered and drove in four runs on three hits.

CJ Dean went 2 for 5 and drove in two runs. Matty Brown (6-2) picked up the win after allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and striking out four.

Box score

__________

Anderson 11, Coker 9

HARTSVILLE—The Trojans survived a late-game scare to defeat the Coker Cobras in game one of the weekend set in Hartsville. Braeden Harrison led off the game with a homer and finished going 2 for 3 with two homers, four RBI and three walks. Brooks Mauro went 4 for 6 with a triple and two RBI. Gray Wells went 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Starter Kaleb Owens allowed seven runs on nine hits over five innings of work. Luke Godwin (3-1) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out there over four innings and picked up the win.

Box score

__________

USC Upstate 9, Charleston Southern 1

SPARTANBURG—The Bucs recorded three hits in the deflating loss to USC Upstate on Friday night at Harley Park. Chandler Tuupo walked in the only Bucs run in the sixth inning, one of the five walks CSU worked.

Starting pitcher Titus Von Kapff (4-3) allowed eight runs on eight hits and walked three over six innings. He took the loss. The Bucs failed to record an extra-base hit on Friday night.