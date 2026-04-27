College Baseball: CSU Wins 19-16 Slugfest over UNCA, NGU Streak Ends at 17

ASHEVILLE—Charleston Southern won an incredible extra-inning slugfest 19-16 over UNC-Asheville to clinch the weekend series at Greenwood Field on Sunday. The Buccaneers rallied with three-runs in the top of the tenth inning, and Jack Bunnell slammed the door.

Blake Edgmon went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI. Kain Collins went 3 for 6 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored. Starting pitcher Matt Gallant allowed six runs on nine hits and walked two over four innings of work.

Charleston Southern (24-18, 9-9) will play at Georgia Southern on Tuesday night.

Box score

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Saturday, April 25

Emmanuel 8, No. 3 North Greenville 7

ROYSTON—Emmanuel ended the Trailblazers 17 game winning streak with a walk off single in the ninth inning in North Greenville’s regular season finale at Tommy Carey Field on Saturday afternoon. Down by one in the ninth, the Trailblazers pieced together two runs to take the lead, but reliever Thomas Skipper was unable to force extra innings.

Starter Bennett Roemer allowed five runs on six hits and struck out seven over four innings of work. C.J. Dean and Josh Foulks both hit homers and drove in two runs each. Foulks went 3 for 3 and was hit by a pitch.

No. 3 North Greenville (42-8, 28-5) was awarded the No. 1 seed in the Conference Carolinas tournament and will play the winner of Emmanuel vs. King on Thursday morning in round two of five.

Box score

UNC Asheville 13, Charleston Southern 8

ASHEVILLE—The Bucs’ pitching buckled and broke on Saturday in the Buccaneers loss to UNC Asheville on Saturday at Greenwood field. Reliever Zach Stichweh allowed five runs on three walks, two HBP and two wild pitches, while just recording two outs in the third inning. Kayden Althoff came on in relief and allowed a walk and two hits before recording the final out of the inning.

Ethan Reader went 1 for 4 but hit a triple and drove in a run. Alex Maron went 3 for 5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. The game was suspended in the top of the sixth due to rain and resumed and finished on Sunday morning.

Box score

Anderson 12, Wingate 8

WINGATE—The Trojans scored five runs in the sixth to avoid being swept by Wingate in game two of the Saturday doubleheader at Ron Christopher field. Anderson’s starter Kaleb Owens allowed eight runs on seven hits and walked five over four innings. Luke Godwin threw three scoreless innings of relief and improved to 4-1. Braeden Harrison, Myles Denton and Gray Wells all homered. Zach Stover went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI while Levi Medford went 2 for 5 with three RBI.

The Trojans were pummeled in game one of the Saturday doubleheader 14-2 in seven innings. Anderson used five separate pitchers and the first four allowed at least one run. Aidan Bumgardner and Ashton Shakelford allowed four runs on six hits over 0.2 innings of work in the sixth. Each faced four batters.

Harrison’s double was the only extra base hit from the Trojans pile of four hits on the night. Myles Denton and Zach Stover recorded the only two RBI.

Anderson (24-25, 11-22) will play at Augusta in the final regular season game of the season.

Box score game 1

Box score game 2

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Friday, April 24

CSU 12, UNCA 2

ASHEVILLE—The Buccaneers offense and pitching came together in a dominant performance to open the series on Friday night at Greenwood field. Starter Titus Von Kapff allowed just two runs on four hits over 7.2 innings and picked up the win. Caden Wolfley went 3 for 6 with two runs scored.

Kain Collins tripled and Garrison Barile went 2 for 4 with a double and run scored. Alex Marot doubled, scored a run and drove in two.

Box score

No. 3 North Greenville 16, Emmanuel 3

ROYSTON—The Trailblazers dominated game two of the Friday doubleheader with nine runs in the seventh inning to clinch the win. Thomas Powell doubled and tripled during his three-hit day. C.J. Dean went 2 for 3 with two homers and three RBI.

Connor McKee, Jan Pospisil and Josh Foulks all homered as well. Matty Brown allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and struck out four over five innings of work while improving to 8-2.

In game one of the doubleheaders, the Trailblazers allowed five runs in the eighth but held the lead in the ninth to win 12-10 at Tommy Carey Field. North Greenville hit five homers, from Skyler Hegler, Thomas Powell, C.J. Dean, Lane McGaha and Kai Tullos. Hegler also doubled twice.

He went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and five rbi. Josh Foulks went 3 for 6 with an RBI while Dean and McGaha both drove in a pair of runs. Connor Brinson threw 1.1 scoreless innings with there strikeouts to record his second save of the season.

Box Score Game 1

Box Score Game 2

Wingate 10, Anderson 3

WINGATE—The Trojans were pummeled by Wingate to open the weekend series at Ron Christopher Field on Friday night. Starter Brendan Clarke allowed six runs on six hits over 5.1 innings and walked five. He fell to 4-4 this season. Brady Williams allowed four runs on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings of relief.

The Trojans recorded just five hits from five separate players. Gray Wells and Braeden Harrison each doubled.

Box score