College Baseball: NGU Walks off Young Harris Twice to Finish Series Sweep

TIGERVILLE—Joe Cash’s walk off single in the 11th inning capped a 4-3 win and a the three-game sweep of the top 10 Mountain Lions at Ray & Bea Dillard field on Saturday.

North Greenville won both games on Saturday in walk-off fashion. The Trailblazers won each one-run game of the series and have won seven straight. North Greenville’s bullpen pitched nine scoreless innings allowing just two hits and striking out eight.

Thayer Tavormina (4-1) picked up the win after working around two hits and a walk in a scoreless eleventh inning. Centerfielder Thomas Powell went 3 for 5 with two runs scored. The Trailblazers hit just two-extra base hits, doubles from Josh Foulks and Lane McGaha.

North Greenville (32-7, 20-4) will play at Anderson University on Tuesday night.

NGU also won game one 5-4 with a walk off sac fly from Jan Popisil. The Trailblazers made four errors but found a way to win. Bennett Roemer allowed two runs (0 earned) on three hits and walked three over six innings. Thomas Skipper threw two perfect innings and improved to 2-0.

Lane McGaha and Kai Tullos knocked the only extra-base hits of the game for North Greenville, both doubles. McGaha went 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI.

Game 2 Box score

Game 1 Box score

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Charleston Southern 15, Presbyterian 11

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern’s late-game offensive appearance saved the day and finished the first conference sweep of the season. The Bucs scored 10 runs over the final three home innings to secure the victory. Kain Collins went 2 for 6 with two doubles and three RBI. Tyler Wright and Alex Marot both homered and are both tied for second on the team with three homers this year.

Lucas Pringle and Blake Edgmon both knocked three hits each. Edgmon went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two walks. Starting pitcher Matt Gallant allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and struck out five over three innings.

Charleson Southern (20-10, 5-4) will play at The Citadel on Tuesday.

Box score

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Catawba 8, Anderson 2

ANDERSON— Brendan Clarke allowed five runs on eight hits over four innings en route to the Trojans loss in the second game of the Saturday double header in Anderson. Catawba starter Casey Gouge allowed two runs over seven innings and improved to 5-0.

Shortstop Brooks Mauro picked up the only two hit day with a double and single. Bryce Helms hit a pinch-hit solo shot for his first of the year.

Anderson (18-19, 6-18) will play North Greenville at Fluor Field on Tuesday.

Box score

Catawba 6, Anderson 5

ANDERSON— Anderson couldn’t overcome Catawba’s late game rally and fell in game one of the Saturday doubleheader in Anderson. Trojans starter Cole Davis allowed four runs on six hits over six innings of work. Luke Godwin allowed a run on two hits in 1.2 innings and fell to 2-1.

Myles Denton went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI. Braeden Harrison and Levi Medford both hit solo homers. DH Levi Medford went 3 for 3 with an RBI and run scored.

Box score

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Friday, March 3

North Greenville 4, Young Harris 3

TIGERVILLE— Two late solo shots from Landon Peavy and CJ Dean gave the Trailblazers the win in game one of the huge weekend series against the Mountain Lions. Matty Brown threw six innings allowing there runs and seven hits in the start.

Thomas Skipper earned the win after he struck out two working around three base runners. Kaden Roach picked up his second save of the season. Josh Foulks went 3 for 4 with a run scored and RBI.

Box score

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Anderson 5, Catawba 4

ANDERSON—Anderson overcame a two-run rally in the ninth to defeat Cats in game one of the weekend set in Anderson. Third baseman Myles Denton went 3 for 4 with a run scored. Adams Faucett and Zach Stover both doubled. Stover drove in two runs with a single in the seventh.

Starting pitcher Kaleb Owens was one out away from a complete game. He threw 131 pitches and allowed 11 hits and four runs over 8.2 innings. He improved to 5-2. Luke Parsons relieved him and induced a ground out on the first pitch to clinch the win.

Box score

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Charleston Southern 13, Presbyterian 12

CHARLESTON— The Bucs roared back with seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to force extra-innings and eventually win at Nielsen Field on Friday night. Charleston Southern worked two walks knocked six hits highlighted by Gavin Spiers grand slam to tie the game.

Nathan Martinez worked a bases loaded walk with two outs in the tenth to walk off the win. The Bucs were walked three times and hit by a pitch to score the run. Blake Edgmon went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI in the win. Reliever Hayden Henry itched the only scoreless outing for the Bucs. He struck out the side in eleven pitches and earned the win.

Box Score

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Thursday, March 2

Charleston Southern 7, Presbyterian 0

CHARLESTON—Titus Von Kapff threw a complete game shutout in the Bucs dominant win over Presbyterian on Thursday at Nielsen Field. Edgmon homered and doubled in his 2 for 4 two RBI Day. Ethan Reader went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Kain Collins stole another base, he’s second on the team with 10 this season. He’s also perfect through all 10 attempts.

Box score