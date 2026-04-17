College Baseball: NGU Winning Streak Reaches 12

HARROGATE—North Greenville pushed its win streak to a dozen games after a late inning 10-8 comeback win at Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday evening. Cooper Noble and C.J. Dean both homered in the game. Dean’s three-run blast tied the game in the seventh.

The Trailblazers used nine pitchers to get through this game. Kadan Roach picked up the win after he allowed one unearned run, two hits and a walk over an inning of work.

North Greenville (37-3, 23-4) will host Chowan this weekend in its final home weekend set of the regular season.

Box Score

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North Georgia 10, Anderson 5

DAHLONEGA—The Trojans were outscored 8-0 through the first six innings in its loss at North Georgia on Tuesday night at Bob Stein stadium. Starting pitcher Joshua Legnard allowed six runs (two earned) on five hits over 2.2 innings. He received the loss.

Levi Medford went 2 for 4 with two homers and four RBI. Myles Denton went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk.

Anderson (20-22, 8-19) will host UVA Wise this weekend in its final homestand of the regular season.

Box score

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Citadel 15, Charleston Southern 5

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern allowed 11 runs in the fifth inning in its 10-run loss against the Citadel at Nielsen field on Tuesday. Reliever Tristan Stephenson allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two over an inning of work. He picked up the loss.

Freshman catcher Cross Yarborough hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning. Caden Wolfley went 1 for 3 with two-RBIs.

Charleston Southern (21-14, 6-6) will host High Point this weekend.

Box score