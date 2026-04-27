College Softball: CSU, AU, NGU Wrap Up Seasons

CHARLESTON—Charleston Southern wrapped up its regular season schedule with a three-game series with USC Upstate, losing it 2 games to 1.

In game one April 24, Charleston was outmatched offensively and fell 13-1. The Lady Buccaneers had only six hits. Their only run came bottom half of the fourth inning when Harper Schoeneweis reached on a fielder’s choice, then scored on a single by Charlee Yourman.

Yourman had two hits in the game. Jordyn Dimond, Maddie Lee, Lorenzza Marcacci and Casten Sandvig had one hit each.

In game two April 25, Charleston won 5-4 in dramatic fashion. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Marcacci reached on a fielding error from Upstate’s third baseman, advanced to second on a Yourman fielder’s choice and scored the winning run on a single by Emma Smith.

Charleston scored four runs in the fourth inning. Lee scored on a two-run homer by Marcacci. Olivia Chuck scored on a Linley Jones single, and Smith scored on a single by Dimond.

Riley Lauffer pitched all seven innings for CS and gave up three runs on four hits.

In game three April 25, CS lost 13-5.

CSU scored it’s first run in the first inning when Dimond scored on a Marcacci single. CSU scored four more runs in the second inning when Chuck, Walding and Dimond each crossed the plate.

Charleston had eight hits in the game with three of those coming from Dimond.

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

Game 3 Box Score

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AU Concludes Season with Victory over Emory & Henry

EMORY, Va.—The Anderson University Lady Trojans wrapped up their 2026 regular season schedule with a 6-3 win over Emory & Henry on April 26.

EH jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings, then Anderson got on the board with one run in the top half of the fourth inning. AU scored two more in the sixth and three more in the eighth for an extra-inning win.

In the eighth inning, Shelgy Bandt scored on an error. Caroline Morgan pinch ran for Lauren Brakovec who reached on a fielders choice, then advanced to third on a double by Kadence Barrick Barrick and Morgan each scored on a double by Bella Harbour.

Anderson’s other runs came on long balls. Brakovec hit a home run in the sixth inning to score Jolie Davis and Barrick hit a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Anderson finished with 10 hits. Hobbs, Barrick and Harbour had doubles. Brakovec and Harbour each had a hit and two RBIs. Barrick finished with two hits and an RBI.

Box Score

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NGU Eliminated from Conference Tourney with Loss to YHC

SPARTANBURG—The North Greenville Lady Trailblazers were eliminated from the 2025 Conference Carolina tournament Friday, April 24 with a 3-2 loss to Young Harris College.

In spite of the score, the game featured a solid pitching performance from Haylee Whitesides who held the Lions to three runs on five hits. YH scored one run in each of the first, third and fifth innings.

Offensively, Karley Green and Brooklyn Amble each scored runs in the game. Those came in the top half of the fifth inning. Whitesides and Ansley Fowler each had one RBI in the inning. North Greenville finished with eight hits by eight different players.

North Greenville finishes 2026 as the Northwest Division Champions. They finish 31–21 overall and 20–8 in Conference Carolinas play.

In game one of the tournament April 23, NG lost to Converse University 3-2. The game was tied 2-2 headed into the seventh inning. Converse scored the upset with a score in the top half.

After Converse scored first with two runs in the third inning, North Greenville scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game. Maddie Stone and Brooklyn Amble each scored the runs.

Emily Blackwell led NGU going 2–for-4 with two RBIs while Jordan Slocum was 2-for-3. Amble finished 1-for–3 with a run scored.

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score