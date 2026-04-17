College Softball: CSU Loses Squeaker to Furman

GREENVILLE—Down 5-2 headed into the top of the sixth inning, Charleston Southern’s Lady Buccaneers (7-35) scored two runs and had a runner on second base against Furman (10-32), but that runner was stranded. An inning later, Furman earned the win 5-4 April 14.

In the sixth, Carsten Sandveg reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second base and scored on a Lorenzza Marcacci single down the left field line. Marcacci scored on a double by Charlee Yourman. Yourman was left on second base when the inning ended.

CSU got on the board first with a run in the top of the third inning. Furman took the lead 2-1 in the bottom half of the inning. CSU tied the game with two runs in the third inning.

CSU had five hits. Yourman, Emma Smith, Sandvig and Harper Schoeneweis each had RBIs.

In game 2, CSU led 5-4 after two innings, but three Furman runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth inning gave Furman the 8-5 win in game two of the DH April 14 in Greenville.

CSU had five runs on 11 hits. Carsten Sandvig was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jordyn Dimond was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Charlee Yourman and Maddie Lee went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

_________

Anderson Sweeps Doublehheader with Catawba

ANDERSON—Anderson Unversity’s softball team scored six runs and had 13 hits in its’ 6-4 win over Catawba Tuesday to give the Trojans a doubleheader sweep.

Anderson scored two runs in the third inning inning, one in the fourth inning, two in the fifth inning and one in the sixth inning to get the win. Carson Hobbs had a two-run home run in the game. Jenna Davis had a triple in the game.

Kora Kilgore (10-3) earned the victory with six innings pitched. She gave up six hits and struck out four batters. Caroline Morgan earned her third save of the season.

In game one, Carson Hobbs (9-3) and Katie Morris combined for seven innings of work from the mound and gave up just four hits in Anderson’s 1-0 shutout of Catawba.

Anderson’s lone run came when Chloe Maness homered to left center in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Lauren Brakovec, Shelby Bandt, Jenna Davis and Hobbs had one hit each in the game.

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score