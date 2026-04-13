ERLC Trustees Name Evan Lenow Next President

Evan Lenow was unanimously confirmed as the new president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission at a special-called trustees meeting Monday, April 13.

Lenow, 47, has served as the director of the Institute for Christian Leadership, director of Church and Minister Relations, and chair of the Christian Studies Department for Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.

ERLC board chair Scott Foshie called Lenow “a proven, trusted servant to Southern Baptists” who has “demonstrated love for helping churches live out the Great Commission fully in their contexts.”

“His biblically rooted ethics resources are trusted by our seminaries, and many local churches have benefitted from his faithful preaching and helpful consultations,” Foshie added. “We are overjoyed that he has answered God’s call to use his keen intellect and shepherd’s heart to lead the ERLC.”

Mitch Kimbrell, senior pastor of Christ Memorial Church in Williston, Vt., chaired the search committee throughout the seven-month search process. Lenow was announced as a candidate on March 30. He succeeds Brent Leatherwood, who stepped down last summer. Gary Hollingsworth has been serving as interim since October.

“I am humbled that the board of trustees elected me as the next president of the ERLC,” Lenow said. “The Lord has worked through my academic and professional life to prepare me for the work entrusted to this very important entity by Southern Baptists. I believe the best days are ahead for the ERLC as our team comes alongside SBC churches and leaders to equip them to address the essential ethical and moral questions of our day with confidence and biblical fidelity.”

Numerous Southern Baptist entity leaders joined in congratulating Lenow and the ERLC.

“He has also been a valuable partner to us at NOBTS in his role at Mississippi College where he also teaches for us at our extension center,” said New Orleans Seminary President Jamie Dew. “I am grateful for his training and look forward to serving alongside him in his new role.”

“I know Dr. Lenow to be a man of Southern Baptist conviction and commitment, and as one who is determined to serve Southern Baptist churches,” added Jason Allen, Midwestern Seminary president.

Adam Groza, Gateway Seminary president, called Lenow “a humble and convictional leader who has stood consistently, courageously, and unapologetically for the biblical truth of the BF&M 2000 — truth which unites and energizes our collective work to advance the gospel.”

Southern Seminary President Albert Mohler, likewise, qualified Lenow as “a man of substance and conviction and long Southern Baptist pedigree who will serve well in this strategic leadership role in the SBC. Let’s pray for him.”

Lenow, a product of Southeastern Seminary and an “outstanding ethicist,” as described by President Danny Akin, will assume the full-time role on June 1. Hollingsworth will continue to serve in his role until that time.

“I have known him for many years and have been blessed and encouraged by his commitments to biblical truth, theological fidelity and moral clarity,” said Akin. “I believe he will serve Southern Baptists well, and he will have my prayers and support as he takes on this important assignment.”

Mississippi Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Shawn Parker has grown familiar with Lenow during his tenure at Mississippi College.

“He’s a true scholar and genuine friend to the local church,” said Parker. “He understands grassroots Southern Baptists and has the ability to clearly communicate biblical convictions on cultural issues that concern us. I’m thankful for the search committee’s recognition of his leadership potential, and I’m confident he will serve Southern Baptists with excellence.”

Before joining Mississippi College, Lenow served at Southwestern, where he was associate professor of ethics, director of the Land Center for Cultural Engagement, director of the Center for Biblical Stewardship, and held the Bobby L. and Janis Eklund Chair of Stewardship.

Since 2012, he has served as a research fellow in Christian Ethics for the ERLC. Lenow is the author of Ethics as Worship: The Pursuit of Moral Discipleship (co-authored with Mark D. Liederbach, 2021), Biblically Sound: Embracing Doctrine for Life (2014), and Biblically Correct: Engaging Culture with Truth (2013).

Lenow holds a Ph.D. in Theological Studies with a concentration in Christian Ethics from Southeastern, an M.Div. in Advanced Biblical Studies from SEBTS, and a bachelor’s in communication from Mississippi College.

— Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.