Midtown Fellowship’s Prayerwalking Ministry Has Led Others Forward, Step by Step

Want to get a clearer picture of others’ needs? Take a walk.

It’s been a consistent ministry among the people of Midtown Fellowship Church/Two Notch in Columbia for many years now. Prayerwalking includes prayer, of course, but the encounters have also led to deep conversations about the gospel and the impossible-to-overstate importance of becoming a familiar face.

The church has become friends to many in impoverished communities where the crime rate is about four times that of the median neighborhood in Columbia, said pastor Anthony Frederick.

“In those communities, consistency works better than flyers or announcements. When people know that you’re going to be in the same place at the same time each week, they begin to expect you. You don’t have to make an announcement.”

Frederick is a second-generation pastor from Chester, about an hour north of Columbia. He graduated from USC and stayed in the area, planting Midtown Two Notch in 2013.

The church’s first location was rented and put them in more direct contact with those they met during the prayer walks. Midtown Two Notch was eventually gifted a new building that better suited their needs, but it now requires a drive to continue the ministry, which led to looking at gospel engagement differently.

“It used to be about getting people to our church. Now, it’s more about going to them and presenting Jesus on their turf,” said Frederick. “We value going to them.”

Typically, a door knock leads to a check-in or offer to pray for the occupant. It’s not a surprise for the conversation to last several minutes, as the church member may be the first in some time who is willing to listen.

“We can’t solve all their problems; we can’t solve most of their problems,” Frederick said. “But they love the fact that we’re there consistently.”

Pretty much the only time people get upset is if Frederick and his people go too long between visits.

“We have a loneliness epidemic in our society, which causes a lot of health problems. Consistent presence and having someone there to check on them, pray for them and support and encourage them is huge and appealing for our neighbors,” he added.

It’s led to events like cookouts. A good smashburger and laughter can help problems seem smaller, at least for a time.

The walks have become a foundation for conversations of eternal significance.

“We lead with prayer, and that causes people to be so much more open to us,” said Frederick. “They know we’re there for their good. We’re not asking anything … and it just leads to people opening up.

“We build those relationships so that we can leverage the good news of Jesus in that community.”

— Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.