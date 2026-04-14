New and Noteworthy Books — April 2026

Faithful Endurance: The Joy of Shepherding People for a Lifetime (Crossway/TGC, 2019), edited by Collin Hansen and Jeff Robinson Sr.

This book offers pastors examples of long-term faithfulness in ministry and practical wisdom from veteran pastors for real-life issues. The format is extremely practical: A young, inexperienced pastor writes a letter to a seasoned pastor seeking advice on a difficult issue he’s facing. The veteran pastor’s response forms each chapter’s topic.

Topics and authors include: Attending to your personal spiritual life (Tim Keller), Leaving a church (D.A. Carson), Crafting sermons week after week (Bryan Chapell), Facing criticism (Dan Doriani), Pastoring a church you wouldn’t attend (Tom Ascol), Caring for your wife in the midst of criticism (Juan R. Sanchez with Jeanine D. Sanchez), Feeling deserted by members leaving (Dave Harvey), Pastoring a small church that seems insignificant (Mark McCullough), Experiencing burnout (John Starke), Shepherding a church that has outgrown your gifts (Scott Patty), Handling financial burdens (Brandon Shields), Doubting your calling (Jeff Robinson Sr.).

This useful volume is aimed at pastors who are growing in their ministry skills or who are in the midst of crisis. The book concludes with an in-depth interview with the late John MacArthur during his 50th year at Grace Community Church.

12 Faithful Men: Portraits of Courageous Endurance in Pastoral Ministry (Baker, 2018), edited by Collin Hansen and Jeff Robinson Sr.

Most pastors know when they enter the ministry that they will spend time helping others through times of suffering. What they usually do not realize, though, is that they, too, will suffer. Caught off guard, many of them end up deeply hurt and quit the ministry, deciding that perhaps they misunderstood God’s call on their lives or that they simply do not have what it takes. But church history is filled with compelling stories of men who were profoundly afflicted while they carried out their ministry and yet persevered faithfully until death.

Hansen and Robinson have collected inspiring stories of 12 faithful men who endured great suffering for the cause of Christ, including the apostle Paul, John Calvin, Charles Spurgeon, John Bunyan, Wang Mindao, and others — showing that suffering in the context of ministry is expected, and it’s never wasted.

Dear Timothy: Letters on Pastoral Ministry (Founders Press, 2022) edited by Thomas K. Ascol

As Paul imparted his wisdom to Timothy through letters, this collection of writings from seasoned pastors contains over 480 years of combined ministry experience. Old and new pastors alike will treasure this compilation of heartfelt advice and nuggets of truth that will guide them through the challenges and joys of their calling in Christ. Contributors include Joel Beeke, Ligon Duncan, Fred Malone, Mark Dever, Tedd Tripp, Ray Ortlund Jr., C.J. Mahaney, Roger Ellsworth, and others.