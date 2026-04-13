Southern Baptists Condemn Trump Post of Himself in Christlike Position

A since-deleted social media post by President Trump appearing to compare himself to Jesus has drawn reactions of condemnation from a range of Southern Baptists.

The president shared the AI image to his Truth Social account at 9:49 p.m. on April 12.

In it, he stands over an ill man in a hospital bed, the president placing his right hand on the man’s head in a healing gesture. Trump is also wearing a white garment and a red outer garment reminiscent of those portraying Jesus in paintings and other artwork. No commentary accompanies the image that remained on his account as late as 10:43 a.m., Eastern on Monday morning.

When asked about the post at the White House Monday, Trump said, “I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross … which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one.”

Andrew Walker, ethics and public theology professor at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and 2025 chair of the SBC Resolutions Committee, called it “cheesy and kitsch” as well as “rank blasphemy.”

Florida pastor and SBC presidential candidate Willy Rice referred to the image that “pictured [Trump] as a type of Christ figure.”

“I don’t know where it came or why it was posted,” he continued. “It isn’t hard to condemn this outright. Many Christians appreciate the president’s administration and have supported him in meaningful ways, but this is wrong. God alone deserves our worship and highest praise. All human leaders are His servants who will give an account to Him, and they are best advised to walk in circumspect humility.

“I continue to be thankful for many things our president has done and pray for him regularly, but this is wrong and should be removed.”

Former SBC President Bart Barber said he normally makes “every effort to avoid criticism and show respect to our president, from whichever party the president may come.” He cited Matthew 12:37, though, to “implore President Trump not to do things like this” in sharing an image of the president’s Truth Social post.

“Forget the politics. Forget the backlash or affirmations it generated,” Barber wrote. “Someday you will stand before God and will have to defend this. It is a terrifying thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”

Florida pastor Tom Ascol noted he prays for President Trump every Sunday, asking that “God will reveal Christ saintly to him, give him wisdom, and confound wicked counsel that comes to him, like whatever (whoever) led him to believe posting this was a good idea. Lord, have mercy on him!”

Sunday’s post came a week after a profanity-laced one on Easter, directed at Iran and threatening destruction on the country, and 46 minutes after a long missive against Pope Leo for being weak on crime, restrictions during COVID and a lack of support for efforts to keep a nuclear device out of Iran’s hands.

Walker noted the timing and messaging of the president’s posts within the Christian calendar.

“Seeing the president break Commands 1-3 of the Decalogue during Eastertide is one way to wake up on a Monday,” he wrote.

— Scott Barkley is chief national correspondent for Baptist Press.