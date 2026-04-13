What the Bible Says About … the Christian’s Eternal Reward

The New Testament frequently speaks of the reward that awaits followers of Jesus Christ. In the fullest sense, heaven itself is the believer’s great reward (Col. 1:12, 3:24). Yet heaven is not wages earned for good works; it is an inheritance given by grace.

This inheritance is granted equally to all who belong to Christ, for they all share in the same salvation. Every believer will dwell where God “will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore” (Rev. 21:4). As one Baptist confession states, “The righteous go into everlasting life, and receive that fullness of joy and glory with everlasting rewards, in the presence of the Lord.”

Same Salvation, Different Rewards

While salvation is the same for all believers and heaven awaits them all, Scripture indicates that rewards will vary among believers. This distinction does not mean there are separate levels or divisions within heaven, as if some believers will inhabit one realm and others a different one, eternally separated.

Several New Testament passages suggest that there will be varying degrees of reward in heaven. In Matthew 6:19–21, Jesus teaches that His followers can store up treasures in heaven. This implies that the amount of treasure accumulated may differ among believers.

In His parable recorded in Luke 19:11–27, Jesus teaches that the servants received rewards based on their degree of faithfulness in fulfilling their responsibilities. In 1 Corinthians 3:12–15, some works of believers are rewarded while others are burned. In 2 Corinthians 5:10, Paul warns that in the judgment, each believer would “receive what is due for what he has done in the body, whether good or evil.” In Revelation 22:12, Jesus asserted, “I am coming soon, and my reward is with me, and I will give to everyone according to what he has done.” Each passage implies varying degrees of reward.

Not Always Specific

Scripture sometimes describes the general nature of these rewards but seldom specifies their precise form. Some interpreters suggest that these rewards may include increased responsibility in God’s kingdom or heightened experiences of joy and honor — without implying personal superiority over others. Others understand the rewards chiefly as Christ’s gracious commendation of His people.

Whatever their precise nature, these rewards will never produce envy, diminish anyone’s joy, or imply unequal worth among God’s people. Though believers may not all receive the same rewards, every person in heaven will experience complete, unclouded happiness, rejoicing wholeheartedly in the blessings given to others.

At times, the New Testament presents these rewards as crowns. The word used is stephanos — a laurel wreath awarded to victors in athletic contests, symbolizing honor and commendation — not diadēma, the jeweled crown worn by a king.

Most interpreters understand these “crowns” to be symbolic rather than literal, physical objects, signifying honor and commendation publicly bestowed by Christ Himself. The focus, therefore, is not on receiving a material crown but on God’s gracious recognition of a life of faithfulness. The Scripture that says believers themselves will be a crown for God (Isaiah 62:3) supports the idea that “crowns” function symbolically.

First Corinthians 9:24–25 speaks of the imperishable crown, a reward for disciplined, faithful living. Second Timothy 4:8 promises a crown of righteousness to those who long for Christ’s return, demonstrated by godly living. James 1:12 and Revelation 2:10 guarantee the crown of life to those who endure trials and faithfully suffer persecution, even unto death. According to 1 Peter 5:2–4, the crown of glory is awarded to pastors and leaders who faithfully shepherd God’s flock.

Crown of Life

When Scripture speaks of a crown with a descriptive phrase — such as a “crown of righteousness”— the description identifies the moral or spiritual quality that Christ publicly acknowledges and honors in the believer. In this case, righteousness.

Some people object that serving God for a reward is sub-Christian, lacking the proper motive. But this objection overlooks several important considerations. Jesus Himself often motivated obedience by pointing to reward (Matt. 6:4, 6, 18), which shows that seeking what God has promised is fully consistent with loving Him supremely. Likewise, faith is characterized by looking to and trusting in God’s promises of future rewards (Heb. 11:6). Pursuing heavenly reward, therefore, is not a lower form of spirituality but an expression of obedient trust in God’s generosity.

Moreover, even when believers receive rewards, those rewards ultimately reflect God’s own gracious work in them. As depicted in Revelation 4:10, the 24 elders cast their crowns before the One seated on the throne, acknowledging that Christ alone is worthy. Any reward granted to believers redounds to His glory.

Above all, considering that God Himself is the supreme reward (Gen. 15:1; Ps. 73:25–26; Lam. 3:24), seeking the fullest possible enjoyment of Him is not sub-Christian; it is Christianity at its highest.

— Walter Johnson is a retired dean of the College of Christian Studies at North Greenville University, where he taught and served for 32 years.