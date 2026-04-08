Women’s Health Trainings Help Reach the Unreached in Remote Villages

International Mission Board worker Sidney Barr and her team are partnering with local believers to share the gospel with the Himalayan people. Many of the Himalayan people live in remote mountain villages that require multi-day treks to reach.

Because the villages are so remote and isolated, many of the women who live there don’t have easy access to healthcare and resources unique to women’s health, such as feminine hygiene products.

Bringing the trainings to the villages is challenging, because anything they need must be packed and carried with them. The only way to reach the villages is by hiking for several days through steep mountain passes.

Despite the challenges, Barr and her partners continue to make effort because they have found that by meeting these practical physical needs, they can build relationships with women in the village.

“It’s very useful for us to do this, and through this we can share the gospel,” said Nima, one of Barr’s partners.

One training they present in villages focuses on educating women about breast cancer, including how to do self-examinations. Another focuses on the menstrual cycle, and Barr and her team also provide those who attend with reusable feminine hygiene products.

“Many women in these communities have never had access to the education or resources to care for themselves during their menstrual cycle,” Barr said. “The women’s health training meets a very practical need, while also opening doors for gospel proclamation.”

In addition to being educational, the trainings provide a reason for women in the villages to gather and fellowship together. Barr and her partners always start training sessions with games that break the ice and help them get to know the group.

Additionally, Barr and her partners always end the training by sharing a Bible story that illustrates God’s love and compassion for women.

For example, when they do the menstrual cycle training, they share the story of how Jesus healed the bleeding woman.

“Jesus accepted her where she was, in her disease and suffering. He looked on her with love and compassion,” Barr said to a group of women at a recent training. “The world felt like she was dirty, but that’s not how Jesus saw her. Salvation through Jesus is a gift for all of you, but you have to accept it.”

The trainings not only provide a way for Barr and Nima to share the gospel, but also a way for them to disciple younger believers in their local church and train them to share the gospel as well.

Pray for Barr, Nima, and their team as they love and serve the Himalayan people. Pray God would provide for the challenging logistics of physically reaching the villages and use health trainings to draw many women into a relationship with Him.

— Stella McMillian writes for the International Mission Board. Names have been changed for security.