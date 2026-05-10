Charleston Southern Celebrates Newest Alumni

Charleston Southern University celebrated commencement with a service for master’s and doctoral students on May 7, followed by three ceremonies for graduating Buccaneers receiving bachelor’s degrees on May 9. All participants walked the stage of Lightsey Chapel — the very place where most were welcomed during their orientation to the university or attended chapel services each semester. Approximately 435 students turned their tassels this spring.

Capt. Reed Koepp, the commanding officer for Naval Support Activity Charleston and deputy commander of Joint Base Charleston, spoke at Thursday evening’s event.

Referencing Tim Keller’s book, Every Good Endeavor, Koepp challenged graduates with a few key ideas. “If I were to distill them down simply, they would be these: Do work that you’re good at. Do work that helps others. And when possible, do work that benefits your field.”

At Friday’s three ceremonies, Lyndsay Keith, TV host for The News on Merit Street, encouraged CSU’s newest alumni to stay connected. “We are living in a digital age,” she said. “We are the most connected civilization in history. Yet we are lonelier than any group of people who has ever lived. That’s the problem with screens. The connection only runs one way. And we need to be known.”

Keith added that the recipe for success in this modern world is not a better skill set. “It just so happens to be relationships.”

CSU’s Student Government Association President Hannah Dawson provided the statement on behalf of the class of 2026 weaving in a reflection on the biblical story of David—a man after God’s own heart. She summarized that statement with three points: live a life that is defined by our relationship with God. Live fearlessly in the face of giants. And, to have patience. In doing these three things, she said that “We will find our purpose in this journey by walking with Christ.”

— Jenna Johnson is executive director of Marketing and Communication at CSU.