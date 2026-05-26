College Baseball: CSU Falls in Big South Tourney

ASHEVILLE—The Buccaneers were dominated in their final elimination game in the Big South Tournament on Friday at Home Trust Park, falling to Longwood 10-4. After losing to the No. 1 seed in the morning, Charleston Southern was unable to find a groove offensively and was ousted from the tournament.

The Bucs Starter Aydan Smith allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and walked two over four innings and just 77 pitches. He was pulled in favor of Hayden Henry who couldn’t get the job done. Henry allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits over 1.2 innings and received the loss.

Ethan Reader and Caden Wolfley both doubled for the Bucs’ only two extra-base hits of the game. DH Tyler Wright went 3 for 5 2ith two RBI while Nathan Martinez went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Charleston Southern’s (30-23, 13-11) season is over.

Box score

Thursday, May 21

High Point 9, Charleston Southern 6

ASHEVILLE—The Bucs bullpen was unable to hold off No. 1 seed High Point in the second game of the Big South Tournament on Thursday at Home Trust Park. Starter Matt Gallant allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and struck out three over three innings of work.

Reliever Jack Bunnell picked up his first loss of the season after allowing five runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings.

Tyler Wright homered during his 2 for 4 afternoon while driving in one run and scoring three. Nathan Martinez went 4 for 4 with four singles and an RBI while Garrison Barile went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Box score

Wednesday, May 20

Charleston Southern 8, Radford 5

ASHEVILLE—Charleston Southern’s dominant opening three innings won them the first game of the Big South Tournament at McCormack Field on Wednesday morning. The Bucs laced nine doubles, including three from Garrison Barile to get the scoring going. Barile went 3 for 4 with three RBI.

Tyler Wright and Caden Wolfley each went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and a combined three RBI. First baseman Alex Marot went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Titus Von Kapff picked up the win after he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over 5.1 innings of work. He walked five batters but struck out four.

Box score