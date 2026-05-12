College Baseball: CSU Sweeps Weekend Series

FARMVILLE—Charleston Southern completed its first sweep since the beginning of April with its dominant 21-3 victory over Longwood on Sunday at Buddy Bolding Stadium. The Bucs scored 13 runs in the sixth inning to cap its 21-3 victory over the Lancers. The Bucs totaled four doubles and no homers in the route.

Starter Matt Gallant allowed three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings and improved to 6-0 this season. Caden Wolfley went 1 for 2 with two walks and four RBI. Nathan Martinez went 1 for 2 with three walks and five runs scored.

Charleston Southern will host Radford this weekend for the final regular season series of the season.

Box score

Saturday, May 9

Charleston Southern 7, Longwood 1

FARMVILLE—The Bucs offense backed strong starting pitching in its win over the Lancers on Saturday at Buddy Bolding Stadium. Starter Hunter Porter allowed one unearned run on three hits over 4.1 innings. Jack Bunnell and Hayden Henry combined for 4.2 innings and allowed just two hits and stuck out five.

Blake Edgmon and Lucas Pringle each recorded two RBI. Kain Collins recorded his team leading 25 stolen base.

Box score

Friday, May 8

Charleston Southern 14, Longwood 3

FARMVILLE— The Buccaneers began the weekend series strong with a dominant win over the Lancers at Buddy Bolding Stadium on Friday night. Alex Marot led the offense with a 3 for 3 night with two homers, six RBI and three walks. Center fielder Kain Collins went 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Starter Titus Von Kapff allowed three runs on eight hits over 6.2 innings of work and improved to 5-4. Christian Krause threw 2.1 scoreless innings of relief.

Box score