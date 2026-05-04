College Baseball: NGU Tangles with Young Harris Today for Conference Title

GASTONIA—North Greenville defeated the Young Harris Mountain Lions 9-4 to force a game two of the Conference Carolinas Championship Series today at 1 p.m. Starter Caleb Cox allowed just one run over four innings of work and struck out three. Thomas Powell hit a homer and drove in three runs. Mason Swinney doubled and drove in two runs.

Right fielder Darrien Whitaker walked three times and scored three runs. Thomas Skipper slammed the door and recorded a perfect ninth inning.

The Trailblazers are forced to play a second game due to their loss to Young Harris earlier in the tournament.

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North Greenville 11, Belmont Abbey 3

GASTONIA—The Trailblazers rallied for eight runs in the third and fourth innings combined to defeat Belmont Abbey in the semi-finals of the Conference Carolinas tournament. Josh Foulks doubled and hit a homer while knocking in three runs. Thomas Powell scored two runs on a sac-fly and RBI walk. Ben Leikam allowed just one run over three innings of work and Micah Takac took it the rest of the way.

The Junior has an above five season ERA but allowed just two runs over six innings of work to earn the win.

After losing in the second round it played in, North Greenville battled back and earned a spot in the championship game against Young Harris, the team which originally knocked them to the lower bracket.

Box score

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Saturday, May 2

North Greenville 11, Francis Marion 3

GASTONIA—North Greenville scored six runs in the fourth inning to stay alive until Sunday in the Conference Carolinas tournament. The Trailblazers hit six doubles and two homers. Both homers came from C.J. Dean and Josh Foulks who lead the team with 16 and 21 respectively. Dean knocked in four runs while Foulks, Lane McGaha and Darrien Whitaker each knocked in two.

Starter Oliver Adams did the bullpen a favor with his elite eight innings of work. He allowed just two runs on five hits and earned his fourth win of the season.

Box score

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North Greenville 6, Mount Olive 2

GASTONIA—The Trailblazers rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to stay alive in the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Saturday. Benett Roemer allowed just two runs on five hits and struck out seven over 5.1 innings. Connor Brinson and Thomas Skipper threw 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and each picked up the win and save.

Lane McGaha homered and went 2 for 4. Skyler Hegler doubled and went 2 for 4. Pinch hitter and DH Joe Cash drove in two runs with a single in the eighth.

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Friday, May 1

Young Harris 11, North Greenville 3

GASTONIA—C.J. Dean’s homer and Thomas Powell’s double were the only two extra-base hits in the Trailblazers loss to Young Harris on Friday at CaroMount Health Park. Young Harris defeated North Greenville for the first time since March and thrust them into the losers bracket of the Conference Carolinas Tournament.

Strater Matty Brown allowed nine runs three earned) on ten hits and struck out three over six innings of work. A bulk of his unearned runs came when Jack Enrico hit a two-out grand slam in the fourth inning a few batters after Landon Peavy’s error.

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Thursday, April 30

North Greenville 7, King 3

GASTONIA—The Trailblazers rallied late to defeat King in the opening round of the Conference Carolinas tournament on Thursday at CaroMount Health Park. The duo of Thayer Tavormina and Caleb Cox shoved 6.2 shutout innings of relief to slam the door for North Greenville. The Trailblazers scored two in the seventh and two in the eighth to take ahold of the lead.

Landon Peavy and Connor McKee went 2 for 4 with two RBI each. Peavy homered while Josh Foulks doubled twice. Lane McGaha and Connor McKee each doubled.

Box score