College Baseball Playoffs: NGU Meets Disappointing End to 2026 Season

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers met their kryptonite one more time in a heartbreaking 11-8 loss to Francis Marion in the Southeast Regional championship at Ray & Bea Dillard field on Saturday.

NGU was unable to force a sudden death game and were knocked out of the tournament. After falling behind 8-0 through four, North Greenville scored eight runs in the final four innings, but the bullpen was unable to come through.

Starter Oliver Adams allowed seven runs on eight hits and walked two over three innings of work. Mason Swinney, Lane McGaha and Thomas Powell all homered. Swinney went 2 for 4 with two RBI while McGaha went 2 for 5 with three RBI.

After an electric and otherworldly regular season, the Trailblazers finish 2026 49-12, but disappointed.

Box score

North Greenville 7, North Georgia 3

TIGERVILLE—The Trailblazers defeated North Georgia to move onto the Southeastern Regional championship game. North Greenville scored three in the third and four in the sixth to back strong pitching performances. Ben Leikam picked up the win out of the bullpen after allowing just one run on one hit over four innings.

Landon Peavy and Skyler Hegler both doubled and recorded the only extra base hits of the afternoon for the Trailblazers. Thomas Powell went 2 for 5 with two RBI. Mason Swinney went 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Box Score

Charleston Southern 10, Radford 7

CHARLESTON—The Bucs avoided being swept with a strong comeback win on Saturday afternoon at Nielsen field. The Bucs scored four runs in the seventh inning to take the lead. Charleston Southern recorded just two hits in the inning, but were hit by three separate pitches, and worked one walk.

Garrison Barile homered, which produced Charleston Southern’s lone extra-base hit. Barile went 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored. Caden Wolfley went 2 for 4 with there runs scored. Starting pitcher Aydan Smith allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out one over three innings of work. Christian Krause picked up the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief work.

Hayden Henry recorded his fourth save with two hitless and scoreless innings.

Charleston Southern will play Radford in the opening round of the Big South Championship on Wednesday.

Box score

Friday, May 15

Francis Marion 6, North Greenville 4

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers ninth-inning rally wasn’t enough to overcome the Patriots in game two of the Southeast Regional tournament. Starter Bennett Roemer allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and walked five in the loss. He recorded his first loss of the season, and fell to 7-1.

Josh Foulks and Lane McGaha both homered and provided all four RBIs. Foulks went 4 for 4 with three RBI and a double. Catcher Skyler Hegler and center fielder Thomas Powell both went 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Box score

Radford 12, Charleston Southern 6

CHARLESTON—Kayden Althoff allowed six runs (two earned) in the sixth inning as the nail in the coffin of the Bucs second loss of the series, on Friday night at Nielson field. The Bucs used a horde of bullpen pitchers, but were unable to get the job done. Hunter Porter got the start, and was the first of eight pitchers used. He allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits over 2.1 innings. Five different Bucs hitters recorded a multi-hit game, including Blake Edgmon who went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI. Ethan Reader and Garrison Barile also homered.

Box Score

Thursday, May 14

North Greenville 17, Lander 6

TIGERVILLE— The Trailblazers quickly put Lander University to rest in the first round of the Southeast Regional tournament. North Greenville knocked 17 hits in the route, and three separate players recorded at least three.

Thomas Powell went 3 for 6 with four RBI. Kai Tullos went 2 for 3 with three RBI, two runs scored and a homer. Lane McGaha went 3 for 5 with three runs scored, an RBI and two doubles. Starting pitcher Matty Brown was able to settle in with all the run support, and pitched well. He allowed just five hits and three walks over five scoreless frames.

Box Score

Radford 4, Charleston Southern 3

CHARLESTON—The Buccaneers allowed a tenth inning run and were unable to answer in the opening night loss to Radford at Nielsen field on Thursday night. Starter Titus Von Kapff allowed just two runs on four hits and struck out three over six innings of work.

The Bucs failed to record a extra base hit, but Blake Edgmon, Lucas Pringle and Kain Collins all recorded two singles. Collins went 2 for 5 with an RBI and stolen base.

Box score