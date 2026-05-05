College Baseball: Quiet Bats Doom NGU in Conference Finale Loss

GASTONIA, N.C.—It just wasn’t North Greenville’s day Monday in the Conference Carolinas title game Monday afternoon.

Austin Richey and Trey Griffin combined on a four-hit shutout as Young Harris College handed NGU a 13-0 loss at CaroMont Health Park.

After a loss Young Harris on Friday, the Trailblazers battled back and won four consecutive elimination games before falling in the tournament finale. But things went wrong from the start this afternoon. Starting pitcher Brady Price allowed a leadoff homer to start the game and it all went downhill from there. He allowed two runs on two hits over two innings and fell to 4-2 this season.

Thayer Tavormina shoved three shutout innings of relief before Connor Brinson allowed eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Offensively, Skyler Hegler, Josh Foulks and Cooper Noble singled, Thomas Powell doubled and that was it. No walks, no hit batters, just zeros.

NGU (47-10, 28-5) awaits to be seeded in the DII tournament on Sunday.

Box Score