College Softball: AU Finishes Second on Conference Tourney, Advances to Regionals

HICKORY, N.C.—A six-run fourth inning by fourth seed Lincoln Memorial (25-22, 12-10 SAC) led to a second-place finish for the Anderson University softball team (38-13, 17-5 SAC) in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament Championship Finals Saturday afternoon May 9.

Lincoln Memorial won 8-5.

Both teams scored one run in the second inning, then the Lady Trojans took the lead 2-1 in the top half of the fourth inning. After the fourth inning, Anderson attempted a comeback with three runs in the fifth inning. Lincoln Memorial added another run in the bottom half of the sixth inning to end the scoring and the game.

Anderson had 13 hits in the game. Jenna Davis had three hits including a double and two RBISs. Kara Davis also had three hits. Bella Harbour and Shelby Bandt each had two hits. Harbour also had an RBI. Kadence Barrick, Kinsley Dunn and Chloe Maness each had one hit. Jenna Davis scored two runs while Bandt, Barrick, and Harbour scored one run each.

The Trojans look to continue the 2026 season at the NCAA Southeast Regionals May 14-16. The sixth-seeded Black and Gold will begin the tournament when they play No. 3 Lenoir-Rhyne in a SAC Championship Tournament rematch on Thursday, May 14 in Florence, S.C. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

Anderson reached the SAC title game with a 9-8 win over number three seed Carson Newman on May 8.

Anderson won the game with a bottom of the seventh inning rally. Down 8-6, Bandt walked and scored on a single by Brakovec. Brakovec pinch runner Laney Price scored on a double by Harbour. Harbour scored on a single by Jenna Davis.

The Lady Trojans scored two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings before the three-run last inning effort.

Anderson had 12 hits in the game. Dunn had three hits and three RBIs in the game. Harbour had two hits and an RBI. Barrick, Brakovec and Kara Davis each had one hit and an RBI.

The Lady Trojans won two other games in the tournament.

In the opening game May 7 against Carson Newman, Anderson lost 5-2.

Anderson scored it’s two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when Kara Davis and Bandt each singled and scored on a Brakovec single.

In game two May 8 against number one seed Lenoir-Rhyne (39-13), the Lady Anderson scored four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to secure the 8-5 win. Trojans had 11 hits. Carson Hobbs, Brakovec and Barrick each had two doubles. Hobbs had three RBIs on that double. Kara Davis, Bandt, Brakovec. Chloe Maness and Barrick had one RBI each. Barrick had three hits in the game. Kinsley Dunn had two.

Hobbs and Kora Kilbore combined for seven innings and seven total strikeouts. Hobb was the winner from the mound improving to 12-4 on the year.

Game 1 Box Score

Game 2 Box Score

Game 3 Box Score

Game 4 Box Score