College Softball Postseason: AU Falls to Carson-Newman in Regionals

FLORENCE – The Anderson University softball team traveled to Florence in hopes to continue their winning season, but it was cut disappointingly short in the NCAA southeast regionals May 15 with a loss seventh-seeded Carson-Newman 5-3. The Lady Trojans finished the season 38-15.

Anderson had the lead early, scoring one run in the first inning, and two runs in the second inning to lead 3-0. It was a one run fifth inning and a four-run sixth inning by Carson Newman that ended the season for Anderson.

In the Lady Trojan first inning, Shelby Bandt earned a one out walk and scored on a double by Carson Hobbs, her 28th of the season.

In the Anderson second, Bella Harbour led off with a walk, reached third on an error, ten scored on a Chloe Maness single. Maness scored on an error.

Anderson had just six hits in the game, and Hobbs had three. Kadence Barrick, Jenna Davis and Maness each had one hit. Hobbs (13-7) took the loss from the mound. She gave up five runs and struck out one.

Anderson played Lenoir-Rhyne in the first round of the tournament May 14 and lost 2-1. Anderson was held to six hits. The lone Lady Trojan run came in the sixth inning. Davis reached on a fielder’s choice, then scored on a Maness sacrifice.

AU had six hits and left 10 on base. Harbour had two of those hits followed vey Bandt, Davis, and Chaney Crosby.

Hobbs was superb from the mound. She pitched six innings and gave up two runs.

Game 2 Box Score

Game 1 Box Score