Cooperation Catechism: Why Be a Southern Baptist? 7 Questions & Answers That Succinctly State the Fundamentals of Our Cooperative Identity

Neither they nor their friends who were challenging them had the attention span for long, nuanced, and well-resourced answers to these questions. They wanted some quick talking points that made sense to them and could be easily explained to others. So, in catechism format, I formulated some simple questions (Q) and answers (A) as well as some explanations to help them articulate our Southern Baptist identity.

There’s a lot more to say about how the Southern Baptist Convention and the Cooperative Program function, but these seven catechism-style questions succinctly state the fundamentals of our cooperative identity as Southern Baptists.

1. Q: Why be a Southern Baptist?

A: We are Southern Baptists to cooperate in what is better done together than alone as one church.

Explanation: Just as individual Christians aren’t meant to live the Christian life alone, but in community with other believers in the context of local churches, so also independent local churches aren’t meant to accomplish the Great Commission alone, but in cooperation with other local churches of like faith and practice.