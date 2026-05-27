Homeless After 28 Years

I remember the day my pastor’s wife became homeless.

Helen was a great pastor’s wife. She served faithfully for decades alongside her husband, Len G., who served as the pastor of a First Baptist Church in a small town for 28 years. His salary was always very modest, but the church justified the modest salary by allowing him to live in a beautiful parsonage where he raised his family of four. There were discussions from the church leadership of giving him the parsonage when he retired after 30 years, which was the length of time for a typical mortgage. Unfortunately, he died unexpectedly two years shy of 30 years.

The deacons deliberated, and the church voted whether to give his widow a love offering or the parsonage. They chose to ask her to vacate the parsonage and gave her a love offering that was not enough for her to purchase a home. When she went homeless, a generous man let her stay rent free in his rental house until she could save enough money to purchase a home next door to my family.

“The elders who are good leaders are to be considered worthy of double honor, especially those who work hard at preaching and teaching. For the Scripture says: ‘Do not muzzle an ox while it is treading out the grain,’ and, ‘The worker is worthy of his wages’” (1 Tim. 5:17–18).

Pastors do not go into the ministry for the money, but a church shows respect and honor by taking care of their pastor and his family. There are several ways they can take care of their pastor.

Shift from a “package lump sum.” Separate a pastor’s salary and housing from a package that includes benefits such as health and life insurance, retirement contribution, and ministry expenses. This will reduce tax liability, reduce misperception of an over-inflated salary, and eliminate the burden of rising health costs.

Compensate generously. There are several salary study guides that help to establish a fair and competitive salary. If your pastor has been at a church for seven to 10 years, a church should do a salary study to make sure their salary is keeping up with inflation.

Invest in their retirement. In addition to salary, pay a percentage toward his retirement account. Work toward 10 percent of salary and housing plus a matching option as well.

Provide health and life insurance. A pastor should not have to worry about the health needs of his family. Eliminate this burden by providing health and life insurance in addition to his salary and housing.

Rent the parsonage. A parsonage benefit is good for a few years but could cripple a pastor financially long term if it is seen as part of his salary. If a pastor lives in a parsonage longer than a few years, he cannot build equity or move toward owning his own home one day. Consider renting the parsonage and give this as compensation to the pastor to purchase a home.

The Lord took care of my pastor’s wife — and we loved having her next door, because Grandmama made some mean cookies. My pastor was my grandfather.

May all of our churches treat their pastors like they would want their grandparents treated one day. Be generous.