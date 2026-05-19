In Embracing ‘Micro,’ Pastors’ Conference Looks to Leave a Big Impact 

The SBC Pastors’ Conference theme of “Together” will be evident through the addition of micro conferences for ministry areas, creating specific opportunities to serve those outside the role of lead pastor.

The Pastors’ Conference has always been an event for all, regardless of ministry position, and President Aaron Burgner said he wanted to expand its reach for those in other church staff roles. The micro conferences will take place on Monday, June 8.

“Ultimately, I want us to love Jesus more when we leave,” Burgner said. “I want us to love each other more. Sometimes we forget that while our Baptist world seems big, it’s actually pretty small, and we need each other. A lot of guys operate in silos and on islands by themselves. One of the main objectives of the micro conferences is to show how we need our teams, and our teams need to be encouraged as well.”

The 8:30 a.m. main session will feature preaching by Edgar Aponte and Heath Lambert. During that time, attendees may attend micro conferences dedicated to worship, discipleship and student ministry. The afternoon session includes sermons by Dean Inserra, Willy Rice and H.B. Charles, alongside micro conferences on worship, discipleship and children’s ministry. Herb Reavis, Stephen Rummage, and Jimmy Scroggins are the speakers for Sunday night.

Registration is required to attend each micro conference and can be done so at the Pastors’ Conference website.