Kentucky Pastor Austin Rouse to Be Nominated for SBC 2nd VP

Kentucky pastor Austin Rouse will be nominated for second vice president at the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando. Rouse is the pastor of families and students at Southern Heights Baptist in Russellville, Ky.

Fellow Kentucky pastor Michael Shultz, senior pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Lewisburg, plans to nominate Rouse. Rouse “has distinguished himself not simply through words, but through faithful and fruitful ministry in the life of the local church and the broader Southern Baptist community,” Shultz said.

According to Shultz, Southern Heights has seen significant growth under Rouse’s leadership.

“During his time there, attendance has more than doubled, transforming a church of just over 100 into a thriving congregation averaging well above 200 each week,” Shultz told Baptist Press. “That growth has required significant renovation and expansion efforts, and Austin has played a leading role in helping guide the church through that process.”

Shultz says he has observed Rouse’s ability to be a “calming and constructive voice” through their work together in the local Baptist association.

“He is not driven by platform-building, recognition or online influence. He is a humble pastor who serves steadily, works quietly and leads faithfully whether public attention comes or not,” Shultz said.

Southern Heights received $603,792 in undesignated gifts in 2025, according the Annual Church Profile data, and gave $22,690 (3.8 percent) through the Cooperative Program. The church gave $2,070 to the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering and $4,090 to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. They reported 202 in average worship attendance and celebrated seven baptisms.

Rouse holds a bachelor’s degree from Spurgeon College and an M.Div. from Midwestern Seminary.

In addition to serving at Southern Heights, he has served as youth pastor at Adairville Baptist Church in Kentucky.

Shultz said Rouse has a passion for evangelism and disciple making through efforts locally and on mission trips to the western U.S.

“He has demonstrated a sincere burden for reaching the next generation, not merely through programs, but through direct engagement, discipleship, and cooperative ministry among local churches,” Shultz said.

Rouse has been married to Addie since 2016 and they have three children, Naomi, Tommy and Liam.

The 2026 SBC Annual Meeting is set for June 9–10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.