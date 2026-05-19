Meet & Greets, Scavenger Hunt, Entity Updates, Swag on Tap for SBC 2026 Exhibit Hall

Have your say at the Cooperative Program interactive display at the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting Exhibit Hall in Orlando, where the SBC Executive Committee will gather testimonies on how the CP has impacted individual journeys, churches and ministries.

“Many of the testimonies will be shared throughout the year on the ‘SBC This Week’ podcast,” Brandon Porter, SBC Executive Committee vice president for convention communications, told Baptist Press. “We’ll be filming our podcast interview series in the booth at various times on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Folks are welcome to gather ‘round and watch the interviews with a wide variety of ministry leaders.”

The CP booth will mark the end of this year’s Exhibit Hall Scavenger Hunt, leading messengers on a 30-station trek of diverse tasks including answering trivia questions, chatting with a ministry representative, signing up for a newsletter or demonstrating a resource, said Jonathan Howe, SBC EC vice president for convention administration.

“The SBC Exhibit Hall Scavenger Hunt isn’t just a fun activity. It’s an onramp to real conversations between attendees and the organizations who serve Southern Baptist churches every day,” Howe told Baptist Press. “We were thrilled with the response last year in Dallas, and this year we’ve built on that momentum with 30 participating booths and 10 prize packs that represent the best these exhibitors have to offer.”

This year’s scavenger hunt is presented by Pushpay and supported by SBC entities including the six seminaries, the two mission boards, Send Relief, GuideStone Financial Resources, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, the Woman’s Missionary Union and other ministry organizations.

“We’re grateful to Pushpay for presenting this experience and helping us make the exhibit hall feel accessible and exciting for everyone,” Howe said, “first-timers and longtime messengers alike.”

In additional EC displays in the exhibit hall, attendees can connect with leaders from multiethnic and multiracial congregations that comprise nine ethnic fellowships representing nearly a fourth of Southern Baptist congregations, said Charles Grant, SBC EC associate vice president for convention partnerships, citing data from the SBC Ethnic Research Network.

“With 23 percent of SBC congregations being multiethnic/multiracial, this is an opportunity to celebrate in one location what will be made perfect in the Revelation 7:9 vision,” Grant said. “Messengers can be informed about the purpose and goals of each fellowship. Churches can learn how to partner with one or more of our national fellowships to reach the nations represented in churches’ backyards. We invite everyone to hear what our Lord is doing to advance the kingdom of God through our SBC multiethnic churches.”

Connect with the Asian Collective NextGen Pastors Network, the Brazilian Baptist Fellowship of America, the Chinese Baptist Fellowship of the U.S. and Canada, the Filipino Southern Baptist Fellowship of North America, the Myanmar Baptist Churches USA, the National Haitian Fellowship, the National Hispanic Baptist Fellowship, the Pacific Slavic Baptist Association and the Southern Baptist Messianic Fellowship.

The SBC Abuse Prevention & Response ministry booth will complete the EC representation in the exhibit hall, unveiling the ministry’s new Fortify Initiative in concert with its reveal at the Southern Baptist Convention Associational Leaders meeting.

Jeff Dalrymple, SBC EC director of Abuse Prevention & Response, encourages messengers and others to visit the booth for the latest resource guide, with free resources available for associational leaders.

“The annual meeting exhibit hall is stocked with evangelism and discipleship resources designed to help church and ministry leaders fulfill the Great Commission. Of course, this includes a number of companies and ministries that operate and resource in the abuse prevention and response field,” Dalrymple said. “Don’t miss exploring these organizations and learning how their products and services can help support your church in protecting kids and the vulnerable.”

Southern Baptist entities and related organizations will offer resources in the exhibit hall, open Sunday, June 7, from 3–7 p.m.; 8 a.m.–6 p.m. June 8 and 9; and 8 a.m.–2 p.m. June 10.

ERLC

Visit the ERLC booth Monday, June 8, to meet newly elected ERLC President Evan Lenow. The entity is offering a time to engage with its team and voice questions of concern to your individual congregation.

“The ERLC exists to serve Southern Baptist pastors and churches,” the entity said, “and the annual meeting is one of our favorite opportunities to do that face to face.”

As the nation approaches its semiquincentennial, the ERLC will offer its new booklet celebrating Baptist influence on America’s founding. “One Nation Under God: Reflections on 250 Years of Faith and Democracy,” will be available exclusively at the ERLC booth. Snag the booklet in addition to your choice of several free practical and theological church guides covering a wide range of issues of interest to Southern Baptists.

“We know pastors are navigating some of the most complex cultural questions their congregations have ever faced — questions about life, religious liberty, marriage and family, and human dignity,” ERLC said of its booth. “What does it look like to be faithful in the public square? We also want to hear from you.”

Gateway Seminary

Celebrating the upcoming launch of a new website and branding, Gateway Seminary will publicize the phrase “Faithful Theology. Faithful Leadership. For Faithful Service.”

“The theme of faithfulness is reflective of our past and helps us look to the future,” GS Director of Communications Tyler Sanders said. “Our mission is still shaping leaders who expand God’s kingdom around the world. We want to train a generation of pastors and ministers who will be faithful to God and His Word, to their churches, and to the character and integrity to which they are called.”

Snag GS swag including T-shirts for those inquiring about the seminary’s master’s and doctoral programs, North Face backpacks for those who start an admissions application, and stickers, coasters, patches and lapel pins for others.

On Monday, June 8, register for GS events including a 10 a.m. Advance global ministry information session at 10 a.m.; an 11 a.m. information session on Desarollando Teología Fiel: Gateway Español, Gateway’s new Spanish language program; a 1 p.m. Doctor of Ministry panel on developing faithful leaders; a 2 p.m. session on developing faithful scholarship with Gateway’s Doctor of Philosophy degree, a 3 p.m. panel discussion on faithful international missions featuring Gateway President Adam Groza, and a 4 p.m. session on local teaching sites Gateway is launching nationally.

GuideStone Financial Resources

Visit GuideStone’s free Wellness Booth for blood pressure checks, grip strength tests and general wellness assistance, and engage with GuideStone representatives for retirement planning, health plans and insurance products. Engaging in GuideStone’s wellness and financial health activities will qualify messengers and guests to enter a drawing for a set of golf irons.

Meet representatives from GuideStone’s property and casualty insurance team and the Mission:Dignity outreach to retirees and widows, and gather resources to host Mission:Dignity Sunday.

Free copies of “Just Jesus,” the latest book from GuideStone President Emeritus O.S. Hawkins, will be available Monday, along with other giveaways and resources Sunday-Wednesday.

International Mission Board

Visit the IMB exhibit and gain a deeper understanding of your personal role in God’s global mission.

“Building on the theme ‘Together,’ this year’s emphasis is ‘YOU+IMB,’ highlighting the unique and essential part every individual plays in advancing the gospel among the nations,” the IMB said. “Through engaging visuals and intentional conversations, the exhibit will communicate how together, we send and sustain missionaries, care for those in need, and share the hope of Christ so lives and communities are transformed.

“This message, rooted in the Great Commission and the vision of Revelation 7:9, serves as a compelling call for every attendee to see themselves as part of this greater story.”

Explore your missions involvement while engaging with IMB staff and choosing among resources tailored to missions for individual lay members, children, pastors and partners. Participants in the exhibit hall scavenger hunt will receive a special lapel pin, and limited-edition IMB T-shirts will be available for adults and children, while supplies last.

“These experiences are designed to leave attendees encouraged, equipped, and inspired to join the work of making Christ known among all nations,” IMB said.

Lifeway Christian Resources

(See related story here.)

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

MBTS will engage messengers with activities and freebies serving families, encouraging fellowship and celebrating church life.

“Midwestern Seminary will distribute 3,000 custom milk-glass mugs featuring state nicknames, offering attendees a unique keepsake from this year’s annual meeting,” said Kody Gibson, MBTS vice president of communications and brand strategy. “Guests will also have opportunities to participate in two flash giveaways featuring four custom outdoor flag designs and … a limited-edition Orlando-themed “For the Church” hat.”

Among interactive items for families and children will be Zip Chips, a compact flying disc toy designed for easy indoor and outdoor play. Beyond the giveaways, MBTS representatives will answer questions and provide resources on residential and online theological training.

“These opportunities reflect Midwestern Seminary’s ongoing commitment to equip men and women to live and labor for the church,” Gibson said.

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary

The New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Leavell College booth will offer daily, exclusive giveaways including comfort color T-shirts and NOBTS hats. Admissions personnel will be available to share information on updated curricula, degrees and delivery systems.

The entity will participate in the second annual exhibit hall scavenger hunt, an opportunity for messengers and guests to follow the clues to win an exclusive NOBTS and Leavell College crewneck sweatshirt.

North American Mission Board

Connect with church-planting missionaries and chaplains at NAMB’s booth, with daily special recognitions of NAMB’s core missions efforts, including evangelism and church planting. The exhibit will also provide visitors the chance to learn more about and celebrate the legacy of Annie Armstrong, the namesake of the Easter mission offering. Giveaways will include NAMB T-shirts.

Send Relief

As the joint compassion ministry of NAMB and IMB, Send Relief’s booth will highlight the global compassion ministry efforts of Southern Baptists. Receive free T-shirts and learn how you and your church membership or pastorate can engage in compassion ministry through Send Relief.

Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary

Visit Southeastern Seminary and Judson College’s booth to meet faculty, staff and current students, and learn more about Southeastern’s mission to equip students to go make disciples. Visitors will also have a chance to meet President-Elect Scott Pace in the booth from 2:30–4:30 on Monday, June 8.

Snag giveaways including faculty books and chances to win a Preaching Suite from Logos, a pastor’s sabbatical, a full Christ-Centered Exposition commentary set, and a small group leader certificate course. Participate in the scavenger hunt for a chance to win a Southeastern Fellow Mug in one of 10 grand prize packages.

Southern Baptist Foundation

From fun giveaways to tax-smart giving strategies, there are many reasons to stop by the Southern Baptist Foundation’s booth (#710). Celebrate America’s 250th birthday in style with a vibrant red, white and blue umbrella, participate in the foundation’s annual “Guess the Amount” game in the giant soda bottle, and participate in the exhibit hall scavenger hunt for a chance to win a collection of inspirational books by bestselling author and teaching pastor Robert Morgan.

One attendee will take home a jersey autographed by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, said Warren Peek, foundation president and CEO.

“We’d love to welcome you to our booth and share more about our investment and estate planning services,” Peek said. “Through faithful giving, missionaries are being trained and encouraged, students are being equipped to share the gospel, churches are being planted, cities are being transformed, and lives are being impacted and forever changed around the world.”

Southern Baptist Historical Library and Archives

In recognition of America’s Semiquincentennial this year, the SBHLA booth in the exhibit hall will feature a selection of oil paintings and pencil drawings by the late Erwin M. Hearne Jr., who was a Southern Baptist layman and professional artist. Hearne’s paintings and drawings depict Baptists’ contributions to the freedom of conscience, separation of church and state, and the struggle for religious liberty during the American Revolution and the early republic.

The artwork was commissioned by the former SBC Historical Commission and the Baptist Sunday School Board (now Lifeway) in 1962, said Taffey Hall, SBHLA director and archivist.

“The paintings were displayed in the Pavilion of Religion at the 1964 World’s Fair in New York and have been on display at the SBHLA in Nashville since,” Hall said. “The Library and Archives’ exhibit hall booth will include high quality reproduction facsimiles of the artwork, along with brief historical accounts of each piece.”

Hearne depicts the vital contributions of Baptists such as Roger Williams, Isaac Backus and his mother Elizabeth, John Leland and others.

“Baptists expressed convictions that one faith should not be favored over another or be superior to another, and many Baptists in Colonial America were fined, whipped and imprisoned for these beliefs,” Hall said. “The artwork portrays Baptists advocating for religious freedom before the Continental Congress, communicating with the nation’s early civic leaders, Baptists singing on the way to jail, and preaching from jail. The collection of artwork offers an extraordinary window to the past for remembering the important contributions of early Baptists in America in their advocacy for religious freedom for all people.”

Southern Baptist Theological Seminary

The SBTS and Boyce College booth will feature design elements drawn from the Louisville campus, along with a dedicated section highlighting recent faculty publications. Learn about degree programs, meet team members and receive giveaways including Southern Seminary and Boyce College T-shirts, books and other items.

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

The SWBTS exhibit will feature giveaways of five books, culinary seasonings, T-shirts and luncheon tickets.

Meet authors who will sign their books, including on Sunday, Daniel Darling, director of the Land Center for Cultural Engagement and assistant professor of faith and culture at Texas Baptist College, author of Biblical Wisdom for Everyday Life: Ethical Answers to Cultural Questions; on Monday, David S. Dockery, SWBTS president and distinguished professor of theology, author of Hearts, Heads, and Hands: A Vision for Theological Education at Southwestern Seminary; and on Tuesday, Malcolm B. Yarnell III, SWBTS research professor of theology, and author of Word, the second volume in a three-part series, Theology for Every Person.

Other complimentary books will include The B.H. Carroll Pulpit, Revised and Expanded, a compilation of more than 40 sermons and addresses by Southwestern’s founder and first president, and Children & Salvation, co-edited by Karen Kennemur, SWBTS professor of children’s ministry.

Among other giveaways are Texas-Style SPG (salt, pepper, and garlic) seasoning on Sunday-Tuesday, and various SWBTS T-shirts Monday and Tuesday. In advance of the seminary’s annual Alumni and Friends Luncheon at noon Wednesday, stop by the booth for free luncheon tickets and a copy of Dockery’s book referenced above.

Woman’s Missionary Union

WMU will offer extra fun for kids and adults at booth 1214, the Royal Ambassadors Racetrack, where contestants can race their derby car, which WMU spokeswoman Julia Walters described as a must-stop for families and church leaders alike.

“Don’t miss the highly anticipated SBC Entity Leader’s Race at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8,” Walters said. “Who will take home gold this year?”

At booth #1211, discover how WMU curriculum helps everyone learn about, pray for, support and actively participate in missions.

“Our engaging booth experience brings the message ‘Missions Starts Here’ to life and shows how every age level in your church can be involved in missions discipleship,” Walters said. “Pick up a ‘missions discipleship passport’ to explore WMU curriculum highlights and see how WMU equips churches to live on mission year-round.”

A WMU button and a digital curriculum sample are free to those who get their registration badges scanned.