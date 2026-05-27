Most Churchgoers Aiming to Serve In and Out of Church

Most churchgoers say they’re looking for ways to serve God as well as the people in their churches and communities, but many still struggle to make that a reality.

Serving God and others is one of eight key signposts measuring distinct characteristics for believers progressing in their spiritual maturity, according to the Lifeway Research State of Discipleship study. The average U.S. Protestant churchgoer scores 73.1 out of 100 in serving God and others, placing it third among the signposts.

The six statements involved in this signpost evaluate churchgoers’ willingness to prioritize others, both within and outside their congregations.

“The command Jesus gave, that’s referred to as the Golden Rule, hinges on the words ‘Do to others.’ Jesus prescribed a life that focuses on loving God and others, and this is actively shown in serving others. Most churchgoers embrace this goal and, to varying degrees, say they are doing it,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.

Spiritual service

In 1 Corinthians, the apostle Paul described spiritual gifts as being given to believers by the Holy Spirit for the benefit of the congregation. As churchgoers look to serve, many say their spiritual gifts are part of that service.

Around 2 in 3 U.S. Protestant churchgoers (68 percent) say they are intentionally putting their spiritual gift or gifts to use by serving God and others, including 29 percent who strongly agree. One in 5 (21 percent) aren’t sure, and 10 percent say that’s not something they do. That highlights an increase in spiritual gift usage compared to a 2012 Lifeway Research study, when 58 percent of churchgoers purposely put their spiritual gifts to use and 17 percent disagreed.

“These self-evaluations of serving are definitely more yes than no but also more partial agreement than full agreement,” McConnell said. “Sharing the work of ministry with people who have different gifts is incredibly effective when all participate. But partial or inconsistent service weakens that person’s contribution to the congregation’s work.”

Another way churchgoers look to serve God and others is by being proactively forgiving. Almost 4 in 5 churchgoers (79 percent) say they forgive others regardless of whether they ask for forgiveness, including 39 percent who strongly agree. Few say they aren’t sure (14 percent) or aren’t forgiving in that way (7 percent).

Beyond the church walls

As churchgoers think about serving others, they aren’t limiting their focus to their congregation. They say they are looking for ways to meet the needs of those in their communities.

Four in 5 U.S. Protestant churchgoers (80 percent) care for strangers, including 35 percent who strongly agree. Few aren’t sure (16 percent) or disagree (4 percent).

Churchgoers say they work to be proactive in serving others. More than 2 in 3 (68 percent) say they regularly find themselves meeting a need without being asked, including 25 percent who strongly agree. A quarter (25 percent) neither agree nor disagree, while 7 percent disagree.

Two in 3 (67 percent) regularly use their gifts and talents to serve or help people in need who are not part of their church, with 27 percent who strongly agree. Fewer aren’t sure (21 percent) or disagree (12 percent).

Specifically, almost 2 in 3 (64 percent) churchgoers intentionally try to serve people outside of their church who have tangible needs, while a quarter neither agree nor disagree (24 percent) and 11 percent say that’s not part of their practice.

This has consistently been a part of the way most churchgoers live out their faith. In 2012, 60 percent said they intentionally served those outside their church who had tangible needs. Similarly, in a 2019 Lifeway Research study, 62 percent said they did so.

A distinctive teaching of Christianity relates to serving,” said McConnell. “Salvation is shown to come from the kindness and grace of God through faith in Jesus Christ, not by a person’s good works. Yet Paul says believers are ‘created in Christ Jesus for good works’ (Eph. 2:10, CSB). Good news people should be diligent in good works.”

— Aaron Earls is the senior writer for Lifeway Research.