National WMU Acquires Royal Racers 

National WMU acquired Royal Racers on May 1, 2026. Since 1984, Royal Racers has resourced Royal Ambassadors with high quality wooden craft kits.

“There’s something unforgettable about the excitement of a pinewood derby — the intense preparation and creativity, the anticipation, the cheers at the finish line,” said Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director/treasurer of national WMU.

“WMU is excited to acquire Royal Racers and begin selling RA derby car kits because we know that can be an entry point for children to learn about God’s mission. The race brings them in, but along the way they begin to understand they are a part of something much bigger.

“Watching SBC leaders race in recent years has shown us that this kind of fun sparks connection and camaraderie,” Wisdom-Martin continued, referencing an annual competition she initiated three years ago at the SBC annual meeting among SBC entity leaders. “These efforts become powerful tools for discipleship. Our desire is to ignite a lifelong passion for missions in the next generation.”

For more than a century, Royal Ambassadors has shaped generations of boys and men who understand what it means to live on mission for Christ.

“Men across the world fondly recount how they grew up learning valuable life lessons from godly men while building and racing their derby cars,” said Keith Gates, ministry consultant for RAs and Challengers, national WMU.

“This acquisition is a huge win for every church investing in that journey. Derby cars are more than a product. They are a symbol of fellowship, competition, and commitment. We pray this acquisition will help churches and leaders disciple boys with excellence, purpose, and a focus on some of life’s most important lessons,” said Gates.

A Lifelong Passion

As a Tennessee-based company begun by Frank and May Dean Green, Royal Racers reflected Frank’s love of Royal Ambassadors, a passion that started at age 9 when he was an RA at Fredonia Baptist Church.

Over the decades that followed, Frank served as RA Camp counselor, camp manager, with the Baptist Brotherhood Commission, and as RA Trainer for the state of Tennessee. He also led RA groups in church. Though Frank passed away in 2019, his legacy influence through RA continues.

“Royal Racers and the Green family have been an integral part of Royal Ambassadors for more than 40 years,” said Heather Keller, children’s missions consultant for national WMU. “I am excited that the care and passion the Green family has shown for racers will continue through WMU so countless boys and RA leaders can continue to experience racing while they learn what God is doing around the world and how they can be a part.”

The Royal Racers product line available through WMU will initially feature the four top-selling style derby car kits, each containing a block of wood, four axles, four wheels, weights, a sticker, and an instruction sheet for assembly. A separate parts kit with an extra five axles, five wheels, five RA logo stickers, and stick-on weights will also be available.

The website royalracers.com now redirects to wmu.com/royalracers where these items will be available for purchase in June. Orders will be fulfilled from national WMU’s warehouse in Birmingham, Ala. Learn more at wmu.com/royalracers.

— Julie Walters writes for Woman’s Missionary Union.