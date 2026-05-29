New and Noteworthy Books — May 2026

The Treasure Principle: Unlocking the Secret of Joyful Giving — Revised and Updated (Multnomah, 2012) by Randy Alcorn

Alcorn introduced readers to a revolution in material freedom and radical generosity with the release of the original The Treasure Principle in 2001. Now the revision to the compact, perennial bestseller includes a provocative new concluding chapter depicting God asking a believer questions about his stewardship over material resources.

Jesus spent more time talking about money and possessions than about heaven and hell combined. But too often we’ve overlooked or misunderstood His most profound teaching on this topic, from His words in Matthew 6. Jesus offers us life-changing investment advice. He actually wants us to store up treasures for ourselves — just not here on earth. Instead, He urges us to store our treasure in heaven, where they will await us, and last forever. We can’t take it with us — but we can send it on ahead.

Battling Unbelief: Defeating Sin with Superior Pleasure (Crossway, 2026) by John Piper

No one sins out of duty. We sin because it offers some promise of happiness. That promise enslaves us — until we believe that God is more desirable than life itself (Psalm 63:3). Only the power of God’s superior promises in the gospel can emancipate our hearts from servitude to the shallow promises and fleeting pleasures of sin.

Greenville native John Piper shows how to sever the clinging roots of eight common sins that ensnare us: anxiety, pride, shame, impatience, covetousness, bitterness, despondency, and lust. Delighting in the bounty of God’s glorious gospel promises will free us for a less sin-encumbered life, to the glory of Christ. Rooted in solid biblical reflection, this book aims to help guide you through the battles to the joys of victory by the power of the gospel and its superior pleasure.

10 Questions About the Bible: 30 Devotions for Kids, Teens, and Families (Crossway, 2026) by Todd R. Chipman

Everyone has questions about religion, but when you’re young, finding the answers can be difficult. Some books are too complex, and others don’t dive deeply enough into the faith topics that matter most to kids and younger teens. So where can young readers go to grow in their understanding of God and His Word?

The 10 Questions series invites children ages 8–14 to investigate spiritual questions and provides reliable theological and practical answers on their level. In this volume, Chipman explores questions including how did we get the Bible, how should the Bible be read, and how do I know I can trust the Bible?

God, Greed, and the (Prosperity) Gospel: How Truth Overwhelms a Life Built on Lies (Zondervan, 2019) by Costi Hinn

Costi Hinn — nephew of the world-famous televangelist Benny Hinn — had a front-row seat to the inner workings of the prosperity gospel: “In one sermon I heard growing up, my uncle taught us that if we wanted God to do something for us, we needed to do something for Him.”

In God, Greed, and the (Prosperity) Gospel, Costi gives a chilling account of how prosperity preachers exploit the poor and needy and what it was like to grow up in one of the world’s most powerful prosperity dynasties. As he began to question the lifestyle he was living and look for an answer to the injustice he saw, he found himself on a journey that eventually led him to abandon the family faith in favor of the overwhelming truth about the real Jesus Christ. This is Costi’s story of escape from a false teaching that has ensnared millions.